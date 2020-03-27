शहर चुनें

UP lockdown seems effective in lakhimpur kheri roads vacant and labours return home

UP Lockdown: लखीमपुर खीरी में पसरा सन्नाटा, पैदल घर जा रहे मजदूर गन्ना खाकर भर रहे पेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 11:20 AM IST
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन
1 of 7
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के चौथे दिन शुक्रवार सुबह 8:15 बजे लखीमपुर खीरी के चौपहरा चौराहे पर केवल एक दूध विक्रेता और एक फल का ठेला ही नजर आया। बाइक सवार एक दो लोग सड़कों पर आना-जाना कर रहे थे, लेकिन मेन रोड चौराहे पर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। 
lockdown lockdown india लाॅकडाउन coronavirus update

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन
लखीमपुर खीरी में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मस्जिद के गेट पर लगा पोस्टर
मस्जिद के गेट पर लगा पोस्टर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाहर निकले लोगों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
बाहर निकले लोगों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
