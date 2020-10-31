शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Bareilly Teacher murder case Vinita father came to Bareilly three days after the murder

शिक्षक हत्याकांड: विनीता का पिता हत्या के तीन दिन बाद आया था बरेली, ये काम किया और फिर...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Sat, 31 Oct 2020 10:16 AM IST
Bareilly Teacher murder case
1 of 7
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली के शिक्षक अवधेश कुमार की हत्या की आरोपी उनकी पत्नी विनीता और उसके मायके वालों का अब तक कोई सुराग नहीं मिल पाया है। हाल ही में उनकी तलाश में ग्वालियर गई पुलिस टीम भी खाली हाथ लौट आई है। इस बीच पता चला है कि विनीता का रिटायर फौजी पिता हत्या के कुछ दिन बाद सरेंडर करने बरेली आया था लेकिन उस समय तक इस मामले में रिपोर्ट ही दर्ज नहीं थी लिहाजा वह फिर फरार हो गया।
 
Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी विनिता
आरोपी विनिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bareilly speaker murder
bareilly speaker murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोती बिलखतीं मृतक अवधेश की मां
रोती बिलखतीं मृतक अवधेश की मां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली- प्रवक्ता हत्याकांड
बरेली- प्रवक्ता हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bareilly lecturer murder
bareilly lecturer murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
