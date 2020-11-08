शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Bareilly Teacher murder case Big revealing of accused Vinita there was a plan to kill his mother Annapurna Devi Before Awadhesh

शिक्षक हत्याकांड में आरोपी विनीता का चौंकाने वाला कबूलनामा, अवधेश नहीं पहले इसकी दी थी सुपारी, लेकिन...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2020 10:45 AM IST
Bareilly Teacher murder case
1 of 5
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली में शिक्षक हत्याकांड में आरोपी पत्नी विनीता ने चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। विनीता और उसके घरवालों का इरादा अवधेश से पहले उनकी मां अन्नपूर्णा देवी की हत्या करने का था। अवधेश की हत्या से कुछ दिन पहले ही विनीता के कहने पर सुपारी किलर उसकी सास की हत्या करने फिरोजाबाद पहुंचे थे लेकिन इत्तफाक से अन्नपूर्णा देवी अपने मायके गई हुई थीं लिहाजा उनकी हत्या की साजिश टल गई। फिर विनीता ने आनन-फानन पहले अवधेश को ही रास्ते से हटाने का फैसला लिया।
 
city & states bareilly uttar pradesh bareilly teacher murder case college lecturer murder

Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी विनिता
आरोपी विनिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी विनिता
आरोपी विनिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड
बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
