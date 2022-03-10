शहर चुनें

UP Election Results 2022: भाजपा की जीत सुनते ही भड़के रालोद कार्यकता, बागपत में भारी बवाल, पुलिस ने छोड़े आंसू गैस के गोल, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बागपत Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Thu, 10 Mar 2022 05:28 PM IST
बागपत में बवाल।
1 of 6
बागपत में बवाल। - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत जिले में बड़ौत विधानसभा सीट पर मतगणना के अंतिम दौर में बड़ा हंगामा हो गया। बताया गया कि यहां बड़ौत सीट पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी केपी मलिक की जीत की सूचना मिलते ही रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं ने गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए जमकर हंगामा किया। 
 
बागपत में बवाल।
2 of 6
बागपत में बवाल। - फोटो : amar ujala
बताया गया कि रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं ने गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा कर दिया। इस दौरान दोनों पार्टियों के कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़ गए। मौके पर जमकर पथराव हो गया। वहीं पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज करते हुए कार्यकर्ताओं को दौड़ा लिया। लेकिन मामला थमने के बजाय और बढ़ गया। 

 
बागपत में बवाल।
3 of 6
बागपत में बवाल। - फोटो : amar ujala
बताया जा रहा है कि पथराव के दौरान रालोद के 10 कार्यकर्ता घायल हो गए हैं। वहीं कई पुलिस कर्मी भी चपेट में आकर घायल हुए हैं। फिलहाल मामला शांत होता नहीं दिख रहा है। कई थानों की पुलिस फोर्स मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं।
 
बागपत में रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं का जमकर हंगामा।
4 of 6
बागपत में रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं का जमकर हंगामा। - फोटो : amar ujala
बताया गया कि रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं ने बड़ौत सीट पर गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाकर दोबारा मतगणना कराने की बात कही, जिस पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं और रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं में कहासुनी हो गई। कुछ देर चले हंगामे के बीच पथराव शुरू हो गया। इस दौरान कई पुलिसकर्मी भी जान बचाकर दौड़ते नजर आए।
baghpat
5 of 6
baghpat - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मामला बढ़ता देख पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज और आंसू गैस से गोले चलाए। इसके बाद बवाल बढ़ता जा रहा है। 10 रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ कई पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हुए हैं।
