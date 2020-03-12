शहर चुनें

यूपीपीएससीः जल्द आएगा पीसीएस मेंस-2018 का रिजल्ट

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज, Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 08:48 PM IST
UPPSC
UPPSC
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीपीएससी) जल्द ही पीसीएस-2018 की मुख्य परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी कर सकता है। अभ्यर्थी भी लगातार दबाव बना रहे हैं कि आयोग पीसीएस-2019 की मुख्य परीक्षा से पहले पीसीएस-2018 की मुख्य परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी कर दे। 
uppsc news uppsc pcs 2018 result pcs 2018 pcs mains 2018

