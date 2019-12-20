शहर चुनें

प्रयागराजः सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़कर सुभाष चौराहे पर पहुंचे प्रदर्शनकारी, इंटरनेट सेवा निलंबित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 08:12 PM IST
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
एनआरसी और सीएए के विरोध में शुक्रवार को तिराहों-चौराहों पर नाकेबंदी के बावजूद शहर की सड़कों पर प्रदर्शन हुए। सुभाष चौराहे पर झंडे-बैनर के साथ नारेबाजी करते पहुंचे प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस ने रोक कर शांत कराया। पुराने शहर में दुकानें बंद रहीं। वहीं चौक स्थित जामा मस्जिद पर भारी भीड़ रही। अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों से जुलूस बनाकर लोग चले आ रहे थे। अफवाहों की आशंका को देखते हुए इंटरनेट सेवा बंद कर दी गई है।
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
