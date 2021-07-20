बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Prayagraj: Business of 50 crores done a day before Eid-ul-Azha

प्रयागराज: ईद-उल-अजहा से एक दिन पहले हुआ 50 करोड़ का कारोबार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Tue, 20 Jul 2021 09:51 PM IST
बकरीद के लिए सेेवईंमंडी में खरीदारी करते लोग। अमर उजाला
बकरीद के लिए सेेवईंमंडी में खरीदारी करते लोग। अमर उजाला - फोटो : prayagraj
बकरीद से एक दिन पहले शहर के प्रमुख बाजारों में काफी रौनक रही। पुराने शहर में ज्यादा खरीदारी हुई। इसका अंदाजा इससे ही लगाया जा सकता है कि मंगलवार को करीब 50 करोड़ रुपये के कारोबार के दावे किए जा रहे हैं। सबसे अधिक कपड़े पर 20 करोड़ रुपये खर्च हुए।

 
बकरीद के लिए सेेवईंमंडी में खरीदारी करते लोग। अमर उजाला
बकरीद के लिए सेेवईंमंडी में खरीदारी करते लोग। अमर उजाला - फोटो : prayagraj
बकरीद के लिए चौक बाजार में कपडे़ की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं। अमर उजाला।
बकरीद के लिए चौक बाजार में कपडे़ की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं। अमर उजाला। - फोटो : prayagraj
बकरीद के लिए चौक स्थित बरमदे में चूड़ियों की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं।
बकरीद के लिए चौक स्थित बरमदे में चूड़ियों की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं। - फोटो : prayagraj
