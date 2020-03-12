शहर चुनें

छाई रही फागुनी मस्ती, खूब बरसे रंग

Prayagraj, Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 01:38 AM IST
लोकनाथ चौराहे पर होली की मस्ती में खूब चला रंग-अबीर और गुलाल।
लोकनाथ चौराहे पर होली की मस्ती में खूब चला रंग-अबीर और गुलाल। - फोटो : Prayagraj

  • रंगों की बारिश में भीग गवा तन-मन, चेहरा भवा रंगीन

  • मुंडेरा, मीरापुर, मेहंदौरी, कीडगंज, कटरा में उड़े अबीर-गुलाल, लोकनाथ लाल

  • चौक में जमकर कपड़ाफाड़ होली तो दारागंज में भिगोते रहे रंगों से भरे दमकल

प्रयागराज। होली में दो दिनों तक शहर से लेकर गांव तक रंग बरसे। हो गांव, हर तरफ फागुनी मस्ती छाई रही। मीरापुर से लेकर मम्फोर्डगंज, गोविंदपुर-तेलियरगंज तो मुंडेरा से लेकर मुट्ठीगंज, कटरा. कीडगंज, अल्लापुर, दारागंज तक अबीर-गुलाल उड़े, चेहरे रंग-बिरंगे रहे। बच्चे और महिलाएं अपनी टोलियों में मगन रहीं। वहीं युवाओं से लेकर बुजुर्गों तक सभी एक दूसरे पर खुशियों के रंग डालते, उड़ेलते रहे। चेहरों की तरह ही सड़कें भी रंगबिरंगी रहीं। 
 
11 मार्च 2020

लोकनाथ चौराहे पर होली की मस्ती में खूब चला रंग-अबीर और गुलाल।
लोकनाथ चौराहे पर होली की मस्ती में खूब चला रंग-अबीर और गुलाल। - फोटो : Prayagraj
होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Prayagraj
अतरसूइया में एक दूसरे को अबीर गुलाल से रंगती युवतियां।
अतरसूइया में एक दूसरे को अबीर गुलाल से रंगती युवतियां। - फोटो : Prayagraj
होली 2020
होली 2020 - फोटो : Prayagraj
अग्निपथ कालोनी में गुलाल लगाकर होली मिलन करतीं महिलाएं।
अग्निपथ कालोनी में गुलाल लगाकर होली मिलन करतीं महिलाएं। - फोटो : Prayagraj
लोकनाथ चौराहे पर कपडा फाड होली के बाद तार पर टंगे कपडे़।
लोकनाथ चौराहे पर कपडा फाड होली के बाद तार पर टंगे कपडे़। - फोटो : Prayagraj
नोवल कोरोना वायरस(COVID-19) के खौफ से होली पर लोगों ने कुछ इस तरह एहतियात बरते।
नोवल कोरोना वायरस(COVID-19) के खौफ से होली पर लोगों ने कुछ इस तरह एहतियात बरते। - फोटो : Prayagraj
होली पर मंसूर पार्क में धराने पर बैठी महिलाओं ने दिया एकता का संदेश।
होली पर मंसूर पार्क में धराने पर बैठी महिलाओं ने दिया एकता का संदेश। - फोटो : Prayagraj
