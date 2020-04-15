प्रयागराज। कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज करने वाली डॉक्टरों की टीम क्वारंटीन

{"_id":"5e9607d58ebc3e76943d7176","slug":"doctor-s-team-quarantine-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0964 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : news
{"_id":"5e9607d58ebc3e76943d7176","slug":"doctor-s-team-quarantine-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0964 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : news
{"_id":"5e9607d58ebc3e76943d7176","slug":"doctor-s-team-quarantine-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0964 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : news
{"_id":"5e9607d58ebc3e76943d7176","slug":"doctor-s-team-quarantine-in-prayagraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0964 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
prayagraj news
- फोटो : news