Atul Maheshwari Scholarship Exam: Wings to aspirations, thousands of students appeared in the exam

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षाः अरमानों को लगे पंख, परीक्षा में शामिल हुए हजारों छात्र-छात्राएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 12:19 AM IST
atul maheshwari scholarship exam prayagraj
atul maheshwari scholarship exam prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से दी जाने वाली अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा मेधावी छात्रों के कैरियर की राह आसान कर रही है। रविवार को दो पालियों में हुई परीक्षा में छात्र-छात्राओं की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। शहर के बृज बिहारी सहाय (बीबीएस) इंटर कॉलेज परीक्षा केंद्र पर छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए जिले के दूरदराज इलाकों से आए विद्यार्थियों में खासा उत्साह दिखा। 

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा में पंजीकृत कुल 3801 परीक्षार्थियों में से 2440 उपस्थित रहे अर्थात 64.2 फीसदी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। 11 से 12.30 बजे के बीच हुई पहली पाली में नौवीं एवं दसवीं की परीक्षा में कुल 1546 परीक्षार्थियों में से 1011 परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। दोपहर दो से 3.30 बजे के बीच हुई दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा में ग्यारहवीं और बारहवीं के कुल 2255 परीक्षार्थियों में से 1429 परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। इस प्रकार पहली एवं दूसरी पाली में क्रमश: 65 एवं 64 फीसदी उपस्थिति रही। छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा देकर केंद्र से बाहर निकले छात्र-छात्राओं ने अमर उजाला की पहल की सराहना की। इन बच्चों का कहना था कि छात्रवृत्ति मिलने से उनके भविष्य के सपने पूरे होंगे। 

दिव्यांग छात्र श्रुति लेखक के साथ पहुंचा
अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा में मिली सुविधा का उपयोग करते हुए एक दृष्टिबाधित परीक्षार्थी श्रुति लेखक के साथ परीक्षा में पहुंचा, जबकि पैर से दिव्यांग एक परीक्षार्थी वाकर के सहारे परीक्षा देने पहुंचा।

आपस में मिलकर प्रश्नपत्र पर चर्चा
दोनों पालियों की परीक्षा खत्म होने के बाद छात्र-छात्राएं आपस में मिलकर उत्तर का मिलान करते रहे। बीबीएस इंटर कॉलेज परिसर और उसके बाहर बड़ी संख्या में परीक्षार्थी उत्तर को लेकर चर्चा करते रहे।

परीक्षा में इनका रहा सहयोग
अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा के सफल आयोजन में बीबीएस इंटर कॉलेज प्रबंधन का पूरा सहयोग रहा। स्कूल के प्रबंधक रणजीत सिंह, स्कूल प्रबंधन से जुड़ीं सीमा रानी श्रीवास्तव, प्रधानाचार्या रजनी शर्मा के अलावा समेत शिक्षक-शिक्षिकाओं की टीम ने परीक्षा संपन्न कराई।
atul maheshwari scholarship test prayagraj allahabad prayagraj news amar ujala amar ujala news atul maheshwari scholarship atul maheshwari chhatravritti 2019 atul maheshwari scholarship exam 2019 atul maheshwari scholarship 2019
