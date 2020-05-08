शहर चुनें

A current with open wire in the house, father of three children raised from the head

घर में ही खुले तार से लगा करंट,  तीन बच्चों के सिर से उठा पिता का साया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 12:03 AM IST
pratapgarh
pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
करंट की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौत हो गई। जिससे घर में कोहराम मच गया। बाजार में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
 
pratapgarh pratapgarh news belha accident electric shock pratapgarh breaking news electric shock death electric shock death news

pratapgarh
pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
मानधाता थाना क्षेत्र के देल्हुपुर बाजार में करंट लगने से मरे युवक के बच्चे।
मानधाता थाना क्षेत्र के देल्हुपुर बाजार में करंट लगने से मरे युवक के बच्चे। - फोटो : pratapgarh
मानधाता थाना क्षेत्र के देल्हुपुर बाजार में करंट लगने से युवक की मौत के बाद जुटी भीड़।
मानधाता थाना क्षेत्र के देल्हुपुर बाजार में करंट लगने से युवक की मौत के बाद जुटी भीड़। - फोटो : pratapgarh
विवेक यादव उर्फ बब्बू। फाइल फोटो
विवेक यादव उर्फ बब्बू। फाइल फोटो - फोटो : pratapgarh
