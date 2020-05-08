घर में ही खुले तार से लगा करंट,  तीन बच्चों के सिर से उठा पिता का साया

{"_id":"5eb45475b1de2b4c26784f93","slug":"a-current-with-open-wire-in-the-house-father-of-three-children-raised-from-the-head","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f,\u00a0 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
pratapgarh
- फोटो : pratapgarh
मानधाता थाना क्षेत्र के देल्हुपुर बाजार में करंट लगने से मरे युवक के बच्चे।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
मानधाता थाना क्षेत्र के देल्हुपुर बाजार में करंट लगने से युवक की मौत के बाद जुटी भीड़।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
विवेक यादव उर्फ बब्बू। फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : pratapgarh