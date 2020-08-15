शहर चुनें
एसओ-विधायक मारपीट प्रकरण: सीएम के सामने हो चुकी है विधायक की पेशी, आईजी की रिपोर्ट क्या है, सबको इंतजार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अलीगढ़, Updated Sat, 15 Aug 2020 08:46 AM IST
MLA-SO case
1 of 6
MLA-SO case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ के गोंडा थाने में विधायक व थानाध्यक्ष के बीच मारपीट प्रकरण के बाद गेंद अब शासन के पाले में है। आईजी की जांच रिपोर्ट शासन के पास चले जाने के बाद अब हर किसी को इस बात का इंतजार है कि आखिर इस मामले में गाज किस पर गिरेगी। शुक्रवार को शासन में आईजी की जांच आख्या पर दिन भर मंथन होता रहा। मगर देर शाम तक किसी तरह का निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सका। 
 
