जनता कर्फ्यू से लेकर अनलॉक तक का सफर... पांच महीनों में कितना बदल गया अलीगढ़, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f43cb2c4c1fd504134de40e","slug":"janta-curfew-then-lockdown-and-now-unlock-aligarh-now-and-then-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092b\u0930... \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पांच महीने में कितना बदला अलीगढ़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ जंक्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकवी पार्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेंटर प्वाइंट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरटीओ दफ्तर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे रोड-महावीरगंज बाजार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रेट वैल्यू मॉल व रेस्टोरेंट रामघाट रोड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला