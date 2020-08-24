शहर चुनें
जनता कर्फ्यू से लेकर अनलॉक तक का सफर... पांच महीनों में कितना बदल गया अलीगढ़, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अलीगढ़, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 08:00 PM IST
पांच महीने में कितना बदला अलीगढ़
1 of 8
पांच महीने में कितना बदला अलीगढ़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनता कर्फ्यू से लेकर लॉकडाउन और कई चरणों से होते हुए अनलॉक तक के सफर को आज पांच महीने पूरे हो गए। देश ने इन पांच महीनों में ऐसे बदलाव देखे हैं जिनकी कल्पना भी नहीं की गई थी। अलीगढ़ शहर में भी महामारी के कारण लगे इस लॉकडाउन का असर साफ नजर आता है। आइए देखते हैं इन महीनों में कितना बदल गया अलीगढ़- 

 
five months of janta curfew janta curfew janta curfew pictures lockdown in aligarh

पांच महीने में कितना बदला अलीगढ़
पांच महीने में कितना बदला अलीगढ़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ जंक्शन
अलीगढ़ जंक्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकवी पार्क
नकवी पार्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेंटर प्वाइंट
सेंटर प्वाइंट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरटीओ दफ्तर
आरटीओ दफ्तर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे रोड-महावीरगंज बाजार
रेलवे रोड-महावीरगंज बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रेट वैल्यू मॉल व रेस्टोरेंट रामघाट रोड
ग्रेट वैल्यू मॉल व रेस्टोरेंट रामघाट रोड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
