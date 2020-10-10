हाथरस कांड में नया खुलासा, पीड़िता के घर रह रही थी संदिग्ध महिला, कैमरे लगने के बाद हुई गायब

{"_id":"5f8173f8a98c053f5e53f23f","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-new-revealing-in-hathras-case-suspected-woman-was-staying-at-victim-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8173f8a98c053f5e53f23f","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-new-revealing-in-hathras-case-suspected-woman-was-staying-at-victim-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8173f8a98c053f5e53f23f","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-new-revealing-in-hathras-case-suspected-woman-was-staying-at-victim-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8173f8a98c053f5e53f23f","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-new-revealing-in-hathras-case-suspected-woman-was-staying-at-victim-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाते कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8173f8a98c053f5e53f23f","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-new-revealing-in-hathras-case-suspected-woman-was-staying-at-victim-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला