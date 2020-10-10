शहर चुनें
Hathras Rape Case Victim News New revealing in Hathras case, suspected woman was staying at victim house

हाथरस कांड में नया खुलासा, पीड़िता के घर रह रही थी संदिग्ध महिला, कैमरे लगने के बाद हुई गायब

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 02:12 PM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस जिले के चंदपा कोतवाली इलाके में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मौत के मामले में रोजाना नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। आज एक और नया खुलासा हुआ है। जिसके बाद पुलिस और एसआईटी की टीम और सतर्कता से जांच में जुट गई हैं। 
 
hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाते कर्मचारी
सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाते कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
