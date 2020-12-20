शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case News victim brother says We do not know whether is our sister bones or something

हाथरस कांड: भाई बोला-पता नहीं हमारी बहन की अस्थियां हैं या फिर कुछ और, कैसे कर सकते हैं विसर्जन?

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 08:40 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड में सीबीआई द्वारा आरोप पत्र दाखिल करने के बाद बिटिया के भाई का कहना है कि जब तक हमें न्याय नहीं मिलेगा, तब तक हमें संतुष्टि नहीं मिलेगी। उसका यह भी कहना है कि सरकार ने हमें सरकारी नौकरी और शहरी क्षेत्र में एक आवास देने का वादा किया था, लेकिन यह वादा आज तक पूरा नहीं हुआ है और तो और हमें प्रदेश सरकार ने पूरी आर्थिक मदद भी नहीं दी है। 
 
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

