ये हैं हाथरस की बिटिया के वो आखरी शब्द जो आरोपियों के लिए तैयार कर रहे हैं फांसी का फंदा

{"_id":"5fdd9dc8fa718f45d61e2c86","slug":"hathras-case-update-victims-last-statement-becomes-base-for-cbi-chargesheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u0906\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdd9dc8fa718f45d61e2c86","slug":"hathras-case-update-victims-last-statement-becomes-base-for-cbi-chargesheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u0906\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चार्जशीट दाखिल करने पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdd9dc8fa718f45d61e2c86","slug":"hathras-case-update-victims-last-statement-becomes-base-for-cbi-chargesheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u0906\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अदालत के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdd9dc8fa718f45d61e2c86","slug":"hathras-case-update-victims-last-statement-becomes-base-for-cbi-chargesheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u0906\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आधी रात में जलाया गया था बेटी का शव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdd9dc8fa718f45d61e2c86","slug":"hathras-case-update-victims-last-statement-becomes-base-for-cbi-chargesheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u0906\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चार्जशीट दाखिल करने पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला