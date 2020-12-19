शहर चुनें
ये हैं हाथरस की बिटिया के वो आखरी शब्द जो आरोपियों के लिए तैयार कर रहे हैं फांसी का फंदा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sat, 19 Dec 2020 12:12 PM IST
Hathras case
Hathras case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस मामले में सीबीआई की टीम ने चारों आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी है। इसमें बिटिया का 22 सितंबर को अलीगढ़ के जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में पुलिस के विवेचना अधिकारी सीओ सादाबाद के समक्ष दिया गया बयान ही मुख्य आधार रहा। 

 
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh

Hathras case
Hathras case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चार्जशीट दाखिल करने पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
चार्जशीट दाखिल करने पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अदालत के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
अदालत के बाहर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आधी रात में जलाया गया था बेटी का शव
आधी रात में जलाया गया था बेटी का शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चार्जशीट दाखिल करने पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
चार्जशीट दाखिल करने पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
