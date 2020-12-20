शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case News There was mourning atmosphere in house of four accused

हाथरस कांड: चारों आरोपियों के घर रहा मातम जैसा माहौल, मीडियाकर्मियों पर भड़के परिजन, रोने लगी आरोपी की मां

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 09:03 AM IST
एक आरोपी का घर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड में सीबीआई द्वारा चार्जशीट दाखिल करने के बाद बिटिया के गांव में शनिवार को सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। बिटिया के घर पर सीआरपीएफ ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था और कड़ी कर दी। उसके घर के बाहर कंटीले तार लगा दिए। जवानों ने गांव में गश्त भी की। इधर, खुफिया तंत्र भी बेहद सक्रिय रहा। 
 
एक आरोपी का घर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीआरपीएफ की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
