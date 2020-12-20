हाथरस कांड: चारों आरोपियों के घर रहा मातम जैसा माहौल, मीडियाकर्मियों पर भड़के परिजन, रोने लगी आरोपी की मां

{"_id":"5fdec5f1c64fbf3bbc33fcd3","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-there-was-mourning-atmosphere-in-house-of-four-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932, \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक आरोपी का घर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdec5f1c64fbf3bbc33fcd3","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-there-was-mourning-atmosphere-in-house-of-four-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932, \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीआरपीएफ की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdec5f1c64fbf3bbc33fcd3","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-there-was-mourning-atmosphere-in-house-of-four-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932, \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdec5f1c64fbf3bbc33fcd3","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-there-was-mourning-atmosphere-in-house-of-four-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932, \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdec5f1c64fbf3bbc33fcd3","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-there-was-mourning-atmosphere-in-house-of-four-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932, \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdec5f1c64fbf3bbc33fcd3","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-there-was-mourning-atmosphere-in-house-of-four-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932, \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला