हाथरस कांड: आरोप पत्र दाखिल करने के बाद बिटिया के गांव में सन्नाटा, पूरे दिन होती रहीं चर्चाएं, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5fdec3e7efe28a47c2494f7e","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-silence-in-victim-village-after-filing-charge-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के घर सीआरपीएफ की चौकसी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीआरपीएफ की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक आरोपी का घर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों के घर सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला