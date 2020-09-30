शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Gang Rape Case victim told the investigation officer the whole story

Hathras Case: लडख़ड़ाती जुबां और इशारों से बिटिया बता पाई दरिंदगी की दास्तां, क्रूरता की सारी हदें पार कीं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 09:03 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
14 सितंबर को जब बिटिया के साथ दरिंदगी हुई तब वह कुछ भी बोलने की स्थिति में नहीं थी। कटी जीभ, टूटी रीढ की हड्डी और तमाम चोटों को झेल रही यह बिटिया जिंदगी और मौत के बीच में झूल रही थी। बाद में उसने विवेचना अधिकारी को पूरी दास्तान बताई। उसका बयान अब सरकारी पन्नों में दर्ज किया जा चुका है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Safalta.com के टार्गेट कोर्स से पूरा होगा JEE और NEET का सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras gang rape case news sexual assault hathras police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

uttarakhand news : Tehri Lake became the preferred location for pre-wedding shoots
Dehradun

प्री-वेडिंग शूट के लिए टिहरी झील बनी पसंदीदा लोकेशन, कई जोड़ों ने कराई बोट की एडवांस बुकिंग, तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2020

आरोपी एसआई और जांच करती टीम
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: ससुर ने कर दिया था परिवार तबाह, एसआई संदीप ने अधिकारियों को संदेश भेजकर बयां किया अपना दर्द

30 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

पुलिस ने किस्तों में बढ़ाई मुकदमे की धाराएं, पहले इस धारा में दर्ज किया था केस, पढ़ें अब तक का घटनाक्रम

30 सितंबर 2020

नितीश सिंह।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: जानिए कौन है गोरखपुर का 'लाल', जो 19 हजार फीट ऊंची माउंट रूद्रगैरा पर फहराएगा तिरंगा

30 सितंबर 2020

घर के मुख्य द्वार से आती है ख़ुशहाली, जरूर करें यह वास्तु उपाय !
Vastu Tips

घर के मुख्य द्वार से आती है ख़ुशहाली, जरूर करें यह वास्तु उपाय !
देवरहा बाबा। (फाइल फोटो)
Deoria

पढ़िए देवरहा बाबा की कहानी, जिनके चरणों में सिर झुका चुके हैं देश बड़े-बड़े दिग्गज

30 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

योगी आदित्यनाथ अपने मित्र संदीप बिष्ट के साथ ऋषिकेश में।(फाइल)
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: कॉलेज के दिनों में ऐसे दिखते थे सीएम योगी, जानिए किस वजह से छोड़ा था घर

30 सितंबर 2020

यलो थ्रोटेड मार्टिन
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में दिखा दुर्लभ प्रजाति का ये खतरनाक शिकारी जानवर, लाल सूची में है शामिल, तस्वीरें...

30 सितंबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
खुशी और मनु
Kanpur

विकास दुबे: अमर दुबे की पत्नी खुशी पर लगाईं 17 धाराएं, मनु पांडेय 'बेकसूर'!

30 सितंबर 2020

prayagraj news : प्रयागराज में पीडीए द्वारा ढहाई जा रही पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद के करीबी की बिल्डिंग।
Prayagraj

Ateeq ahmed News: पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद के करीबियों की तीन संपत्तियों पर चला बुलडोजर, जेसीबी के सामने बैठ गईं महिलाएं

30 सितंबर 2020

घर के मुख्य द्वार से आती है ख़ुशहाली, जरूर करें यह वास्तु उपाय !
Vastu Tips

घर के मुख्य द्वार से आती है ख़ुशहाली, जरूर करें यह वास्तु उपाय !
Uttarakhand Kashipur Fire Tragedy: cylinder blast and Fire Broke Out in old vegetable market , Youth Scorched, Photos
Dehradun

काशीपुर अग्निकांड: आग ने लिया विकराल रूप, फिर सिलेंडरों के फटने से हुआ धमाका, युवक झुलसा, तस्वीरें...

30 सितंबर 2020

स्वीमिंग फूल
Meerut

एक्सक्लूसिव: थानाध्यक्ष का आलीशान फार्म हाउस, स्वीमिंग फूल... एसी कमरे और खूबसूरत लॉन, देखिए तस्वीरें

30 सितंबर 2020

नेपाल की अस्मिता
Agra

कोख के सौदागरः पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगी नेपाल की अस्मिता, विष्णुकांत सहित नौ के खिलाफ चार्जशीट

30 सितंबर 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि मथुरा
Agra

अखाड़ा परिषद की बैठक में गूंजेगा श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि का मुद्दा, वृंदावन में 15 अक्तूबर को जुटेंगे संत

30 सितंबर 2020

king cobra swallow rat snake in nainital, Video viral, see photos
Dehradun

नैनीताल: देखते ही देखते सांप को निगल गया 10 फीट लंबा किंग कोबरा, देखें तस्वीरें...

29 सितंबर 2020

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी सब इंस्पेक्टर
Delhi NCR

प्रेमिका को गोली मारने के बाद ससुर की हत्या करने वाला एसआई नाटकीय अंदाज में गिरफ्तार, खोला चौंकाने वाला राज

29 सितंबर 2020

सीएम योगी की तस्वीर। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

बचपन से लेकर जवानी तक कुछ ऐसे दिखते थे सीएम योगी, देखें 25 तस्वीरें

29 सितंबर 2020

Rishikesh Badrinath Highway: Debris fell on car, 90 vehicle stuck during traffic jam
Chamoli

बदरीनाथ हाईवे: भूस्खलन से कार पर गिरे बोल्डर, जाम लगने से रास्ते में फंसे 90 वाहन, तस्वीरें...

29 सितंबर 2020

बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे के लिए खोदे गए इसी गड्ढे में डूबकर मरे दोनों बच्चे
Banda

बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे के गड्ढों में डूबकर दो बच्चों की मौत, परिजनों का हाल देख रोई हर आंख

29 सितंबर 2020

युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
Kanpur

लड़की को लड़की से हुआ प्यार, दोनों ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी, बोलीं-एक साल पहले ही...

29 सितंबर 2020

युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
Kanpur

समलैंगिक विवाह: लापता युवतियों ने रचाई शादी, लाल जोड़े में देख परिजनों में हुआ विवाद, बोलीं-एक साल पहले...

29 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, एसओ ने विकास दुबे के अपराधों पर पर्दा डाला, दबिश की सूचना लीक की

29 सितंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited