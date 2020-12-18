शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   CBI can conduct psychological evaluation of victim elder brother

हाथरस कांड में नया मोड़, पीड़िता के बड़े भाई का मनोवैज्ञानिक मूल्यांकन करा सकती है सीबीआई, पूरे दिन रही चर्चा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 10:02 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के चंदपा कांड में सीबीआई पीड़िता के बड़े भाई का मनोवैज्ञानिक मूल्यांकन कराने के लिए गुजरात ले जा सकती है। इस बात को लेकर पूरे दिन चर्चा होती रही। वहीं, आरोपियों के परिजनों का कहना था कि वह अपने बच्चों से मिलना चाहते हैं। बुधवार को बिटिया के मामले में हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई थी। अब अगली सुनवाई 27 जनवरी को होगी। माना जा रहा है कि इस मामले में सीबीआई जल्द ही चार्जशीट दाखिल कर सकती है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कंगना रणौत
Bihar

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा पर टिप्पणी करना कंगना को पड़ा भारी, गया के सिविल कोर्ट में दर्ज हुआ मामला

18 दिसंबर 2020

फतेहपुर सीकरी
Agra

फतेहपुर सीकरी में नौबतखाना तक नजर आएगा मुगल बाजार, खोदाई में निकलीं दो मंजिला दुकानें

18 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
आगरा मेट्रो
Agra

Agra Metro: पीएसी मैदान में ढहाए गए पुराने आवास, डिपो निर्माण का काम तेज

18 दिसंबर 2020

निधिवन
Agra

यहां प्रकट हुई थी ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी की मूर्ति, 19 दिसंबर को मनाया जाएगा 515वां प्राकट्योत्सव

18 दिसंबर 2020

धन प्राप्ति हेतु विनायक चतुर्थी पर जरूर करें यह उपाय !
astrology

धन प्राप्ति हेतु विनायक चतुर्थी पर जरूर करें यह उपाय !
आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड
Agra

आगरा बैंक डकैती: अगर पुलिस न करती ये 'बड़ी चूक' तो अब तक गिरफ्त में होते लुटेरे

18 दिसंबर 2020

आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड : सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखे लुटेरे
Agra

आगरा बैंक डकैती: तीन राज्यों में डकैतों की तलाश, सुराग देने पर एक लाख रुपये का ईनाम

18 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X