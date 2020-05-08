पुलिसकर्मियों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लगी योग की पाठशाला, प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने के दिए मंत्र

{"_id":"5eb57a6b805c5d270232b4b1","slug":"yoga-tips-for-up-police-man-during-duty-corona-virus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u092e\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योग करते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ योग अभ्यास करते आईजी ए सतीश गणेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
योग अभ्यास करते पुलिस अधिकारी और कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
योग करते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस
- फोटो : Amar Ujala