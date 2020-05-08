शहर चुनें

पुलिसकर्मियों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लगी योग की पाठशाला, प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने के दिए मंत्र

Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 09:03 PM IST
योग करते पुलिसकर्मी
1 of 5
योग करते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसवाले कम से कम आठ घंटे की नींद लें। सांस गहरी लें। इसका तरीका यह है कि ऑक्सीजन इतनी लें कि पेट फूल जाए और फिर धीरे-धीरे कार्बन डाईऑक्साइड छोड़ दें। सुबह प्राणायाम करें। कोरोना से बचने के लिए तीन मंत्र हैं। पहला नाक और मुंह ढककर रखो। दूसरा, हाथ साफ करते रहो। तीसरा, प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाओ...।
 
corona virus yoga class ig a satish ganesh agra police

योग करते पुलिसकर्मी
योग करते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ योग अभ्यास करते आईजी ए सतीश गणेश
पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ योग अभ्यास करते आईजी ए सतीश गणेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
योग अभ्यास करते पुलिस अधिकारी और कर्मचारी
योग अभ्यास करते पुलिस अधिकारी और कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
योग करते पुलिसकर्मी
योग करते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : Amar Ujala
