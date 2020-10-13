शहर चुनें
हाथी पर योगा अभ्यास करते समय गिरे योग गुरु रामदेव, वीडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Tue, 13 Oct 2020 01:23 PM IST
बाबा रामदेव जी योग गुरु: हाथी पर योग करते समय योग गुरु रामदेव
बाबा रामदेव जी योग गुरु: हाथी पर योग करते समय योग गुरु रामदेव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
योग गुरु बाबा रामदेव हाथी पर योगा अभ्यास के दौरान गिर गए। हालांकि उन्हें कोई चोट नहीं आई है। इसका एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। ये वीडियो सोमवार का बताया गया है जब मथुरा के रमणरेती आश्रम में बाबा संतों को योग अभ्यास सिखा रहे थे।
बाबा रामदेव जी योग गुरु: हाथी पर योग करते समय योग गुरु रामदेव
बाबा रामदेव जी योग गुरु: हाथी पर योग करते समय योग गुरु रामदेव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरु शरणानंद के साथ बाबा रामदेव
गुरु शरणानंद के साथ बाबा रामदेव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथी पर बाबा रामदेव
हाथी पर बाबा रामदेव - फोटो : वीडियो से निकाला फोटो
हाथी पर बाबा रामदेव
हाथी पर बाबा रामदेव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथी से योग करने के दौरान गिरे बाबा रामदवे
हाथी से योग करने के दौरान गिरे बाबा रामदवे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
