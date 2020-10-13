हाथी पर योगा अभ्यास करते समय गिरे योग गुरु रामदेव, वीडियो वायरल

{"_id":"5f8554cb8ebc3e9bcc42c6de","slug":"yoga-guru-baba-ramdev-fall-from-elephant-during-yog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा रामदेव जी योग गुरु: हाथी पर योग करते समय योग गुरु रामदेव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरु शरणानंद के साथ बाबा रामदेव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथी पर बाबा रामदेव
- फोटो : वीडियो से निकाला फोटो
हाथी पर बाबा रामदेव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथी से योग करने के दौरान गिरे बाबा रामदवे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला