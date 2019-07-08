शहर चुनें

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे बना जानलेवा, छह महीनों में 95 हादसे, भयावह है मृतकों का आंकड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 04:05 PM IST
यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे
यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में सोमवार की सुबह यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुए भयावह बस हादसे के बाद प्रशासन से लेकर शासन तक के लोग सक्रिय हो गए हैं। जांच समिति बनाई गई है। भविष्य में ऐसी घटना रोकने के लिए मंथन किया जा रहा है, लेकिन एक्सप्रेस वे पर यह कोई पहला हादसा नहीं है। पिछले छह महीनों में यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर 95 हादसे हो चुके हैं। मौत का आंकड़ा डराने वाला है। 
