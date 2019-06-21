शहर चुनें

हरेश चतुर्वेदी को हासिल है 'जल योग' में महारत, पानी की सतह पर ऐसे करते हैं योगासन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 01:48 PM IST
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी - फोटो : Facebook/Haresh Chaturvedi
दुनियाभर में अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस धूमधाम से मनाया गया। पहाड़ से लेकर जमीन तक लोगों ने योगासन किए। विश्व योग दिवस के मौके पर हम आपको एक ऐसे शख्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिन्होंने जल योग कर सुर्खियां बटोरी हैं। वो बेहद सहजता से पानी में कई योगासन करते हैं। उन्हें जल योग करते देखकर लोग भी हैरान रह जाते हैं। 
world yoga day yoga day yoga day 2019 world international yoga day international yoga day अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस योग दिवस योग दिवस 2019
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी - फोटो : Facebook/Haresh Chaturvedi
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी - फोटो : Facebook/Haresh Chaturvedi
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी - फोटो : Facebook/Haresh Chaturvedi
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी
जल योग करते हरेश चतुर्वेदी - फोटो : Facebook
SSC GD Result 2019 जारी, ssc.nic.in पर इस तरह देखें

SSC ने कॉन्सटेबल जीडी भर्ती परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। उम्मीदवार अपना रिजल्ट (SSC GD 2019 Result) ssc.nic.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं। 

21 जून 2019

टोल प्लाजा 0:38

गुरुग्राम में टोल प्लाजा की महिला कर्मचारी पर हमला, आरोपी फरार

21 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 23:11

जानिए आयुर्वेद और योग के वो फायदे जो आपको तन-मन से बनाएंगे स्वस्थ और खुशहाल

21 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:06

International Yoga Day: सेना के जवानों ने -20 डिग्री में किया योग, घोड़ों के साथ किए आसन

21 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:13

रांची में PM मोदी ने हजारों लोगों के साथ किया योगासन, कहा, गांव गांव तक योग को पहुंचाना है

21 जून 2019

