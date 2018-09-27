बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऐसा ही रहा तो घट जाएगी ताज पर आने वाले सैलानियों की संख्या, तस्वीरों में जानिए वजह
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 27 Sep 2018 09:39 AM IST
दुनिया के सातवें अजूबे ताजमहल का दीदार करने के लिए सैलानी उमड़ रहे हैं, लेकिन संस्कृति मंत्रालय है कि ताज पर पर्यटकों की संख्या कम करने की कवायद में प्रवेश टिकट 50 से बढ़ाकर 250 रुपये करने वाला है। हालांकि यह प्रवेश शुल्क सुविधाओं के नाम पर बढ़ाया जा रहा है, लेकिन ताजमहल पर सुविधाओं का सच यह है कि यहां न तो गोल्फ कार्ट है और न ही टायलेट की सुविधा। शूकवर उपलब्ध नहीं और पूरी यात्रा में बंदर, सांड़, कुत्तों का खतरा अलग से है।
