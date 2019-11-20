शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   World Heritage Week 2019 Akabr Tomb northern gate not Preserved from 70 Years

World Heritage Week:खतरे में मुगल काल की स्थापत्य कला, जमींदोज हो रहा 'इतिहास'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 02:19 PM IST
अकबर टूम (सिकंदरा) 70 साल से उत्तरी गेट का संरक्षण नहीं हुआ
1 of 7
अकबर टूम (सिकंदरा) 70 साल से उत्तरी गेट का संरक्षण नहीं हुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुगल काल की स्थापत्य कला के बेजोड़ नमूनों में शुमार अकबर टूम (सिकंदरा) उपेक्षा का शिकार है। नतीजा यह है कि इतिहास को समेटे स्मारक के कई हिस्से जमींदोज होते जा रहे हैं। स्मारक का उत्तरी गेट इसका उदाहरण है। संरक्षण के अभाव में इस विशाल गेट का अधिकांश भाग ढह गया है। 70 साल से उत्तरी गेट का संरक्षण नहीं हुआ है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
क्या 2020 में बदलेगी आपकी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
world heritage day akbar tomb chini ka rauza
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एमएलए हॉस्टल पहुंचे नजरबंद नेताओं के रिश्तेदार
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः एमएलए हॉस्टल पहुंचे नेताओं के परिजन, यहीं नजरबंद हैं घाटी के 34 राजनीतिक बंदी

20 नवंबर 2019

leonardo di caprio
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की जहरीली हवा को लेकर चिंतित हुए लियोनार्डो डिकैप्रियो, पोस्ट शेयर कर लिखी ये बात

20 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
NIINE

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
कीठम झील में प्रवासी पक्षी
Agra

वायु गुणवत्ता सुधरने से लोगों ने ली राहत की सांस, परिंदे भी चहके, देखें खुशनुमा मौसम की तस्वीरें

20 नवंबर 2019

व्यापार मेेले में उमड़ रही लोगों की भीड़
Bihar

व्यापार मेला 2019: बिहार पवेलियन में जुट रही है सबसे ज्यादा भीड़, ये है खास वजह है

20 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
हत्यारोपी पत्नी व प्रेमी
Agra

चार बच्चों की मां ने प्रेमी संग मिल की थी पति की हत्या, पुलिस तलाश कर रही संदूक, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

20 नवंबर 2019

Snowy Winds Blocked Traffic in Rohtang Pass BRO clearing Road
Himachal Pradesh

बर्फीली हवाएं चलने से सड़क पर बिछी बर्फ की चादर, आज बहाल होगा रोहतांग दर्रा

20 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

रेलयात्री ध्यान दें.. जम्मू से चलने वाली ये 12 ट्रेन पठानकोट कैंट से चलेंगी

20 नवंबर 2019

तेजस एक्स्प्रेस
Lucknow

संपर्क क्रांति एक्सप्रेस से टकराया सांड, तेजस को लगी हजारों की चपत, यात्रियों को मिलेगा रिफंड

20 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
NIINE

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

विधायक अदिति का खुलासा, 'ना जान-पहचान और ना ही कोई अफेयर, पिता ने तय की थी शादी

20 नवंबर 2019

सियाचिन में शहीद हुए जवान
Chandigarh

सियाचिन में 19 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर हिमस्खलन में शहीद 3 जवान पंजाब के, जानिए कौन-कहां से

20 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
रामलला के दर्शन करने आए श्रद्धालु
Lucknow

रामलला के दर्शन के लिए उत्साह: श्रद्धालु बोले- 'बहुत हुआ, अब टेंट से मिले मुक्ति' देखें तस्वीरें

20 नवंबर 2019

युवाओं में दिख रहा सेना में भर्ती होने का जोश
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर से बेरोजगारी खत्म करने की कवायद, बीएसएफ ने चलाया विशेष भर्ती अभियान

20 नवंबर 2019

नकली जीरा बनाने वाला सामान और आरोपी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में
Delhi NCR

फूल झाड़ू के चूरे और गुड़ से बना रहे थे नकली जीरा, आपकी सेहत से ऐसे हो रहा खिलवाड़

20 नवंबर 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव, शिवपाल सिंह यादव एवं अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

शिवपाल का भतीजे अखिलेश के लिए उमड़ा प्यार, कभी इस वजह से आई थी सपा परिवार में दरार, जानें पूरी कहानी

20 नवंबर 2019

DM Mangesh Ghildiyal Sleeping in School Classroom on cots after Chaupal
Dehradun

रात को लगाई चौपाल, फिर प्राथमिक विद्यालय के क्लासरूम में चारपाई पर ही सो गए डीएम, तस्वीरें... 

20 नवंबर 2019

Amitabh Bachchan Duplicate performed in gauchar mela 2019 in chamoli uttarakhand
Chamoli

मेले में लोगों के बीच पहुंचे 'अमिताभ बच्चन', अंदाज देखकर फूले नहीं समाए फैंस, तस्वीरें...

20 नवंबर 2019

सगाई कार्यक्रम में फटा एसी का कंप्रेशर
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद हादसा: खुशी में शरीक होने आए थे लोग, एक पल के लिए थम गया जीवन, देखें तस्वीरें

20 नवंबर 2019

martyr Manish thakur was about to come home after four days
Shimla

चार दिन बाद घर आने वाला था शहीद मनीष, तैयारी में जुटे परिजनों पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़

20 नवंबर 2019

तेल प्रकरण की जांच करने पहुंची एसआईटी
Meerut

तेल का खेल: एसआईटी ने अफसरों को किया तलब, इन अहम बिंदुओं पर जुटाई जानकारी

20 नवंबर 2019

इंदिरा मैराथन 2019 चैंपिन
Prayagraj

इंदिरा मैराथन में राहुल और श्यामली चैंपियन

20 नवंबर 2019

autumn photos kashmir
Jammu

तस्वीरें: कश्मीर में नीचे बिछे चिनार के सुर्ख पत्ते और पहाड़ों में बर्फ पेश कर रहे अद्भुत नजारा

20 नवंबर 2019

बर्फ से ढकी पहाड़ियां
Jammu

अगर आप जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख घूमने जा रहे हैं तो जरूर पढ़े यह अलर्ट, मौसम विभाग की यह है चेतावनी

20 नवंबर 2019

अकबर टूम (सिकंदरा) 70 साल से उत्तरी गेट का संरक्षण नहीं हुआ
अकबर टूम (सिकंदरा) 70 साल से उत्तरी गेट का संरक्षण नहीं हुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अकबर टूम
अकबर टूम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अकबर टूम (सिकंदरा) टूटे पड़े पत्थर
अकबर टूम (सिकंदरा) टूटे पड़े पत्थर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अकबर टाम्ब
अकबर टाम्ब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एत्मादउद्दौला स्मारक, पांच साल से टूटी पड़ी हैं जालियां
एत्मादउद्दौला स्मारक, पांच साल से टूटी पड़ी हैं जालियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीनी का रोजा एत्मादउद्दौला
चीनी का रोजा एत्मादउद्दौला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्मारक
स्मारक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

फ्री का चार्जर कर सकता है आपका अकाउंट खाली

अक्सर हम किसी रेलवे स्टेशन, एयरपोर्ट या होटल जैसी जगह पर अपने मोबाइल, टैबलेट या लैपटॉप की बैटरी खत्म होता देख वहां मौजूद चार्जिंग केबल या यूएसबी पोर्ट से डिवाइस चार्ज करने लगते हैं। लेकि ऐसा करना आपका अकाउंट खाली कर सकता है।

20 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:04

फिल्म 'द बॉडी’ के प्रमोशन में जुटी फिल्म की स्टारकास्ट, 13 दिसंबर को होगी रिलीज

20 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

फिट रहने के लिए जमकर वर्कआउट करते है ये बॉलीवुड सितारे, जिम के बाहर आए नजर

20 नवंबर 2019

खेल 3:02

जानिए पिंक गेंद की खासियत, जिसे देखने के लिए ईडन गार्डंस में मेला लगने जा रहा है

20 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय वायुसेना गेम 1:36

गूगल ने चुना भारतीय वायु सेना के गेम को 'बेस्ट गेम 2019 यूजर्स च्वॉइस'

20 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited