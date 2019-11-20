World Heritage Week:खतरे में मुगल काल की स्थापत्य कला, जमींदोज हो रहा 'इतिहास'

{"_id":"5dd4fcd98ebc3e548730de1a","slug":"world-heritage-week-2019-akabr-tomb-northern-gate-not-preserved-from-70-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"World Heritage Week:\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092a\u0924\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अकबर टूम (सिकंदरा) 70 साल से उत्तरी गेट का संरक्षण नहीं हुआ
अकबर टूम
अकबर टूम (सिकंदरा) टूटे पड़े पत्थर
अकबर टाम्ब
एत्मादउद्दौला स्मारक, पांच साल से टूटी पड़ी हैं जालियां
चीनी का रोजा एत्मादउद्दौला
स्मारक
