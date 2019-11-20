शहर चुनें

टूटे झूले-सूखी झील, साल की करोड़ों की कमाई, ऐसा है सुभाष पार्क का हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 04:51 PM IST
सुभाष पार्क
सुभाष पार्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथकर से 52 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई करने वाला आगरा विकास प्राधिकरण शहर के प्रमुख पार्क सुभाष पार्क की देखरेख भी नहीं कर पा रहा। दस रुपये का प्रवेश शुल्क लोगों से सुभाष पार्क में जाने के लिए वसूला जा रहा है, लेकिन पार्क में झूले टूटे हैं और जो जर्जर हैं, उन पर ताले लगा दिए गए हैं ताकि बच्चों के झूलने पर टूटने से हादसे न हों। प्रवेश शुल्क लेने के बाद भी यहां गंदगी की भरमार हैं और बच्चों के लिए यह पार्क खेलने के भी काम नहीं आ रहा। पार्क के कोनों में प्रेमी जोड़े ही नजर आते हैं। पढ़िए पूरी रिपोर्ट...
सुभाष पार्क
सुभाष पार्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुभाष पार्कः टूटे झूले
सुभाष पार्कः टूटे झूले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुभाष पार्कः सूखी झील
सुभाष पार्कः सूखी झील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूटीं बेंच
टूटीं बेंच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुभाष पार्क में खुले हुए बिजली के तार
सुभाष पार्क में खुले हुए बिजली के तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
