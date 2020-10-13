महिला को जिंदा जलाने का मामला: सामने आई पुलिस की बड़ी लापरवाही, पंचों पर भी होगी कार्रवाई

{"_id":"5f85e5b88ebc3e91b537d7b7","slug":"woman-burnt-alive-case-agra-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u092a\u0902\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी दंपती भरत खरे और सुनीता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका संगीता की फाइल फोटो, घटनास्थल पर एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहल्ले में पुलिस तैनात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संगीता का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला