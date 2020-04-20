शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
ब्रज में तेज हवाओं साथ रिमझिम ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज, किसानों को फसल की चिंता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 20 Apr 2020 12:03 PM IST
फतेहपुरसीकरी में तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई
फतेहपुरसीकरी में तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अप्रैल माह के तीसरे सप्ताह में तापमान 42 डिग्री के पार पहुंच चुका था। बढ़ते तापमान में गर्मी से परेशान लोगों को रविवार को परेशान किया। लेकिन सोमवार को ब्रज के कई क्षेत्रों में मौसम बदल गया। कहीं रिमझिम हुई तो कहीं तेजबारिश। हालांकि इस मौसम ने किसानों के माथे पर चिंता की लकीरें खींच दीं। आगरा के फतेहपुरसीकरी में तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई।
फतेहपुरसीकरी में तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई
फतेहपुरसीकरी में तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा क्षेत्र में हुई बारिश
मथुरा क्षेत्र में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदगांव में बारिश के बाद का नजारा
नंदगांव में बारिश के बाद का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के बरसाना क्षेत्र में हुई बारिश
मथुरा के बरसाना क्षेत्र में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूंडला कस्बा में हुई बारिश
टूंडला कस्बा में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
