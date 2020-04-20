ब्रज में तेज हवाओं साथ रिमझिम ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज, किसानों को फसल की चिंता

{"_id":"5e9d3ffe8ebc3e76596743a7","slug":"weather-forecast-today-rain-heavey-wind-in-agra-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u091d\u093f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u091c\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुरसीकरी में तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा क्षेत्र में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदगांव में बारिश के बाद का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के बरसाना क्षेत्र में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूंडला कस्बा में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला