उफ्फ गर्मीः जून की उमस से जनमानस बेहाल, तीन दिनों तक ऐसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल

{"_id":"5ee6f390f51763370868a4eb","slug":"weather-forecast-of-june-month-next-three-days-temperature","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धूप से बचाव करती हुईं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ee6f390f51763370868a4eb","slug":"weather-forecast-of-june-month-next-three-days-temperature","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्मी से परेशान युवतियां धूप से बचाव करती हुईं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ee6f390f51763370868a4eb","slug":"weather-forecast-of-june-month-next-three-days-temperature","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भीषण गर्मी से बचाव के लिए पानी पीती युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ee6f390f51763370868a4eb","slug":"weather-forecast-of-june-month-next-three-days-temperature","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्चे को धूप से बचाते अभिभावक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ee6f390f51763370868a4eb","slug":"weather-forecast-of-june-month-next-three-days-temperature","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0903 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाजार में लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला