शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Weather Forecast Of June Month Next Three Days Temperature

उफ्फ गर्मीः जून की उमस से जनमानस बेहाल, तीन दिनों तक ऐसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 10:31 AM IST
धूप से बचाव करती हुईं युवतियां
1 of 5
धूप से बचाव करती हुईं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में पांच साल के बाद मध्य जून में भीषण गर्मी और उमस ने लोगों को बेहाल कर दिया है। साल 2016 में प्री मानसून के कारण चार दिन तक बादल और बूंदाबांदी ने राहत दी थी, लेकिन इस बार मध्य जून में न तो बारिश ही हुई और न ही प्री मानसून के बादल छाए। उमस ने लोगों को बेहाल कर दिया। तापमान 40 डिग्री पर है लेकिन लोग पसीने से तरबतर हैं।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स - आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 1500 रुपये की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
temperature june weather forecast agra weather today weather

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

नौसेना का शौर्य
Jammu

नापाक हरकतों को आदत बना चुका पाक शायद 'कराची बंदरगाह' भूल गया, पल भर में हो गया था तबाह

15 जून 2020

घटना के बाद पूछताछ करती पुलिस
Kanpur

मां को प्रेमी के साथ आपत्तिजनक हालत में देखने की वजह से हुई थी छह साल के मासूम की सिर कुचलकर हत्या, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

15 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और धोनी
Delhi NCR

जब सुशांत के हेलिकॉप्टर शॉट को देख धोनी में हो गए थे हैरान, उन्हीं का शिष्य आज IPL का है हिस्सा

15 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Chandigarh

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का हरियाणा से रहा बेहद गहरा संबंध, पंचकूला से हुई थी कैरियर की शुरूआत

15 जून 2020

आपकी जन्म कुण्डली करेगी आपकी सारी मुश्किलें आसान, क्लिक करें और पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली
जन्म कुंडली

आपकी जन्म कुण्डली करेगी आपकी सारी मुश्किलें आसान, क्लिक करें और पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के पूर्व प्रिंसिपल ने सुनाए सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के कई अनसुने किस्से, कहा- डिप्रेशन की खबरें गलत

15 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पीओके को लेकर राजनाथ सिंह ने दे दिया बड़ा संकेत! बहुत अहम है उनका ये बयान

15 जून 2020

migrant people
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर से हजारों लोगों को लेकर रवाना हुई स्पेशल ट्रेन, तस्वीरों में देखें इनके घर जाने की खुशी

15 जून 2020

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

अभिनेता सुशांत की मौत पर गोरखपुर के कलाकारों में शोक की लहर, बोले- 'सुशांत ने अपने दम पर बॉलीवुड में बनाई जगह'

15 जून 2020

sushant singh, kedarnath, sunita rajwar
Dehradun

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत पर साथी कलाकारों ने जताया दु:ख, कहा - कलाकार के लिए आसान होता है...

15 जून 2020

आपकी जन्म कुण्डली करेगी आपकी सारी मुश्किलें आसान, क्लिक करें और पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली
जन्म कुंडली

आपकी जन्म कुण्डली करेगी आपकी सारी मुश्किलें आसान, क्लिक करें और पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली
सब्जपोश हाउस
Gorakhpur

यहां मौजूद है 'मोहम्मद साहब' के पैरों के निशान, 176 साल पुराना है गिलाफ-ए-काबा का इतिहास

15 जून 2020

solar eclipse
Gorakhpur

Solar Eclipse 2020: ग्रहण के दौरान गर्भवती महिलाएं करें इन चीजों से परहेज, न्यूट्रिशनिस्ट दे रहीं ये खास सलाह

15 जून 2020

Indo nepal border
Gorakhpur

नेपाल में एक तरफ जश्न तो दूसरी तरफ प्रदर्शन, तस्वीरों में देखें सड़क पर कैसे उतरी जनता

15 जून 2020

kalanamak rice
Gorakhpur

इस चावल की खीर खाकर भगवान बुद्ध ने तोड़ा था अपना व्रत, इस वजह से भी होती है इसकी डिमांड

15 जून 2020

पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी व मासूम की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

अवैध संबंध का राज खुलने के डर से मां के प्रेमी ने मासूम को दी थी दर्दनाक मौत, खून से सना पत्थर बरामद

15 जून 2020

रक्तदान शिविर अमर उजाला कार्यालय में रक्तदान करते लोग
Agra

विश्व रक्तदान दिवस: 'महादान' को उमड़े लोग, 467 यूनिट रक्त हुआ एकत्रित

15 जून 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः गंगा में तेजी से हो रहा कटान, किला की ओर खिसका संगम

15 जून 2020

अमर उजाला के बागी बोलता है संवाद कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने कानपुर आए थे सुशांत
Kanpur

अरे! जिंदगी से ही बगावत कर गया बागी, अमर उजाला के बागी बोलता है संवाद कार्यक्रम में सुशांत ने की थी खुलकर बातें

15 जून 2020

पेट्रोल-डीजल
Prayagraj

आठ दिन में 3.50 रुपये बढ़ गया पेट्रोल-डीजल का दाम, अभी और बढ़ेगा 

14 जून 2020

blood donor day
Basti

विश्व रक्तदाता दिवसः गोरखपुर-बस्ती मंडल में आयोजित हुआ रक्तदान शिविर, महादान का संकल्प लेकर पहुंचे लोग

14 जून 2020

Condition of mobile market in Lucknow.
Lucknow

लॉकडाउन के बाद मोबाइल मार्केट का ट्रेंड बदला, सस्ते फोन की मांग बढ़ी, महंगे की बिक्री घटी

14 जून 2020

पुलिस कस्टडी में चोरी के आरोपी (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

गर्लफ्रेंड का खर्चा उठाने के लिए की एटीएम में चोरी, इस तरह दिया घटना को अंजाम

14 जून 2020

धूप से बचाव करती हुईं युवतियां
धूप से बचाव करती हुईं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी से परेशान युवतियां धूप से बचाव करती हुईं
गर्मी से परेशान युवतियां धूप से बचाव करती हुईं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण गर्मी से बचाव के लिए पानी पीती युवती
भीषण गर्मी से बचाव के लिए पानी पीती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे को धूप से बचाते अभिभावक
बच्चे को धूप से बचाते अभिभावक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाजार में लोग
बाजार में लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited