Weather Update: बर्फीली हवा ने बढ़ाई ठंड, घने कोहरे के साथ नए साल के आगाज के आसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 11:33 AM IST
गर्म कपड़ों में लोग
गर्म कपड़ों में लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्द हवा ने सोमवार को ताजनगरी के लोगों को कंपकंपा दिया। पहाड़ों पर भारी बर्फबारी के बाद पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण मैदान में बर्फीली हवा चल रही है जो सोमवार को तीर की तरह से चुभती रही। दिन में धूप खिली, लेकिन सर्द हवा के कारण लोग बेहाल रहे।
city & states agra uttar pradesh new year smog cold wave heavey smog weather weather forecast western disturbance

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

गर्म कपड़ों में लोग
गर्म कपड़ों में लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपड़ों में सैलानी
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपड़ों में सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपड़े पहने सैलानी
ताजमहल पर गर्म कपड़े पहने सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में प्रदूषण
आगरा में प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में प्रदूषण
आगरा में प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
