इन तस्वीरों में छिपा बड़ा संदेश, परिंदे बता रहें हैं हमें इसकी अहमियत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा , Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 06:58 PM IST
आगरा से लेकर आसपास के जिलों में पानी की किल्लत से हर कोई परेशान है। आगरा में तो कई जगहों पर पानी भरने के लिए लोगों को काफी जद्दोजहद करनी पड़ती है।
