भाजपा उम्मीदवार से ऐसे गले मिले माया के करीबी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुईं तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5caf4d05bdec22142901a8bd","slug":"viral-pictures-of-bsp-leader-and-bjp-candidate-lok-sabhe-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गले मिलते बसपा विधायक और भाजपा प्रत्याशी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बात करते बसपा नेता और भाजपा प्रत्याशी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गले मिलते भाजपा के एसपी सिंह और बसपा के रामवीर उपाध्याय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी सिंह ने माला पहनाकर किया स्वागत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बात करते बसपा नेता और भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रो.एसपी सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला