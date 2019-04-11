शहर चुनें

भाजपा उम्मीदवार से ऐसे गले मिले माया के करीबी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुईं तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 09:06 PM IST
गले मिलते बसपा विधायक और भाजपा प्रत्याशी
गले मिलते बसपा विधायक और भाजपा प्रत्याशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसपा विधायक रामवीर उपाध्याय ने आगरा लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रो.एसपी सिंह बघेल को गर्मजोशी से गले लगाया। इसकी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गईं।
lok sabha elections bjp candidate agra 2019 lok sabha elections
गले मिलते बसपा विधायक और भाजपा प्रत्याशी
गले मिलते बसपा विधायक और भाजपा प्रत्याशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बात करते बसपा नेता और भाजपा प्रत्याशी
बात करते बसपा नेता और भाजपा प्रत्याशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गले मिलते भाजपा के एसपी सिंह और बसपा के रामवीर उपाध्याय
गले मिलते भाजपा के एसपी सिंह और बसपा के रामवीर उपाध्याय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी सिंह ने माला पहनाकर किया स्वागत
एसपी सिंह ने माला पहनाकर किया स्वागत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बात करते बसपा नेता और भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रो.एसपी सिंह
बात करते बसपा नेता और भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रो.एसपी सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
