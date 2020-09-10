शहर चुनें
कोरोना काल में बिगड़ी ताज नगरी की आबोहवा, सितंबर में प्रदूषण ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 11 Sep 2020 12:08 AM IST
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आवागमन और बाजारों के खुलने पर लगे प्रतिबंधों को खत्म किए जाने के बाद कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में उछाल आने के साथ आगरा में प्रदूषण का स्तर भी कई गुना बढ़ गया है। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की रिपोर्ट में गुरुवार को आगरा देश का छठवां सबसे प्रदूषित शहर रहा। प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषण के मामले में आगरा नंबर एक पर है। बीते पांच वर्षों में भी सितंबर के महीने में प्रदूषण इसी साल सबसे अधिक बढ़ा है। 
pollution aqi unlock-4 weather

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रोन से ली गई आगरा शहर की तस्वीर
ड्रोन से ली गई आगरा शहर की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में जाम (फाइल)
आगरा में जाम (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा शहर
आगरा शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
