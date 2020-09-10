कोरोना काल में बिगड़ी ताज नगरी की आबोहवा, सितंबर में प्रदूषण ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड

{"_id":"5f5a2797ffa72e6c6710c63f","slug":"uttar-pradesh-pollution-agra-sixth-most-polluted-city-in-the-country-on-thursday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092c\u094b\u0939\u0935\u093e, \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रोन से ली गई आगरा शहर की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में जाम (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा शहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला