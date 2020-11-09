शहर चुनें
गोद में मासूम और हाथों में फरियादी का प्रार्थना पत्र, पूनम ऐसे निभा रहीं मां की ममता के साथ खाकी का फर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 09 Nov 2020 01:19 PM IST
न्यू आगरा थाना में तैनात सिपाही पूनम अपने बच्चे के साथ
न्यू आगरा थाना में तैनात सिपाही पूनम अपने बच्चे के साथ
गोद में 10 महीने का बेटा, हाथों में प्रार्थना पत्र...थाना न्यू आगरा में तैनात सिपाही पूनम कुमारी इन दिनों ड्यूटी के साथ अपने बेटे की जिम्मेदारी भी निभा रही हैं। रोजाना वह महिला हेल्प डेस्क पर ड्यूटी देती हैं। इस दौरान बेटा भी साथ रहता है। कभी वह रोता है तो दुलारने लगती हैं, कभी सोता है तो गोद में ही सुला लेती हैं, यह इसलिए भी है कि उन्हें चाइल्ड केयर लीव नहीं मिल पाई है। इसके लिए आवेदन भी कर रखा है। पूनम के पति सेना में हैं। 
न्यू आगरा थाना में तैनात सिपाही पूनम अपने बच्चे के साथ
न्यू आगरा थाना में तैनात सिपाही पूनम अपने बच्चे के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
