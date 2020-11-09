गोद में मासूम और हाथों में फरियादी का प्रार्थना पत्र, पूनम ऐसे निभा रहीं मां की ममता के साथ खाकी का फर्ज

{"_id":"5fa8f072015f6f7ad656b64f","slug":"up-woman-cop-performing-duty-with-10-months-old-son-in-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u092e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
न्यू आगरा थाना में तैनात सिपाही पूनम अपने बच्चे के साथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम बेटे के साथ सिपाही पूनम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटे के साथ सिपाही पूनम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम बच्चे के साथ हेल्प डेस्क पर तैनात पूनम कुमारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही पूनम कुमारी और उनका बच्चा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही पूनम कुमारी और कुर्सी पर बैठा उनका बच्चा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला