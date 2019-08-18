शहर चुनें

Up Police Head Constable Died in Aligarh Family in Deep Sorrow

कासगंजः पंखे में करंट आने से गई सिपाही की जान, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 10:45 PM IST
आरक्षी अशोक कुमार के शव को पुलिस लाइन में कंधा देते एसएसपी आकाश कुलहरि व अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी।
आरक्षी अशोक कुमार के शव को पुलिस लाइन में कंधा देते एसएसपी आकाश कुलहरि व अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ के अकराबाद थाने में तैनात हेड कांस्टेबल की करंट लगने से शनिवार रात मौत हो गई। रविवार को उनका शव पैतृक गांव नया बांस पहुंचा। हेड कांस्टेबल की मौत के बाद परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। रविवार को पीएसी और अकराबाद थाने के पुलिसकर्मियों ने जवान को सलामी दी। इसके बाद परिजनों ने अंतिम संस्कार किया।
