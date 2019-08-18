कासगंजः पंखे में करंट आने से गई सिपाही की जान, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

{"_id":"5d5985838ebc3e89f338316a","slug":"up-police-head-constable-died-in-aligarh-family-in-deep-sorrow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c\u0903 \u092a\u0902\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरक्षी अशोक कुमार के शव को पुलिस लाइन में कंधा देते एसएसपी आकाश कुलहरि व अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी।
हेड कांस्टेबल अशोक कुमार का फाइल फोटो
हेड कांस्टेबल अशोक कुमार का फाइल फोटो
हेड कांस्टेबल अशोक कुमार का परिवार
हेड कांस्टेबल अशोक कुमार का फाइल फोटो
