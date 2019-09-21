शहर चुनें

पटाखा फैक्टरी विस्फोट: दूर-दूर तक बिखरे पड़े थे इंसानी अंग, शवों को देख दहल गए दिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, एटा, Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 07:00 PM IST
पटाखा फैक्टरी में विस्फोट
पटाखा फैक्टरी में विस्फोट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह का वक्त गलियां सुनसान थीं। हर कोई अपने-अपने कामों में व्यस्त था, तभी अचानक जोरदार धमाका हुआ। जिससे आसमान गूंज उठा, जमीन हिल गई और लोग कांप गए। धमाकों की आवाजें सुनकर हर कोई घटनास्थल की ओर दौड़ पड़ा। जब तक लोग पहुंचते तब तक तीन मंजिला मकान मलबे में तब्दील हो गया। शनिवार को एटा के कस्बा मिरहची के मोहल्ला गड्ढा स्थित पटाखा फैक्टरी में हुए विस्फोट के बाद ऐसा ही खौफनाक मंजर था।
