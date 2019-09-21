पटाखा फैक्टरी विस्फोट: दूर-दूर तक बिखरे पड़े थे इंसानी अंग, शवों को देख दहल गए दिल

{"_id":"5d8622338ebc3e013c6cb56d","slug":"up-news-in-hindi-blast-in-cracker-factory-etah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092b\u094b\u091f: \u0926\u0942\u0930-\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917, \u0936\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0939\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पटाखा फैक्टरी में विस्फोट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेसीबी से हटाया गया मकान का मलबा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस व अन्य लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल महिला को ले जाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पटाखा फैक्टरी विस्फोट की पीड़ित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पटाखा फैक्टरी में विस्फोट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला