70 दिन बाद आहिस्ता-आहिस्ता चल पड़ी ताजनगरी, सड़कों और बाजारों में दिखा कुछ ऐसा हाल

{"_id":"5ed5cd658ebc3e90b33b0b77","slug":"unlock-one-first-day-agra-lockdown-latest-updates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"70 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e-\u0906\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलते ही चल पड़ा शहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed5cd658ebc3e90b33b0b77","slug":"unlock-one-first-day-agra-lockdown-latest-updates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"70 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e-\u0906\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुकान की सफाई करता दुकानदार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed5cd658ebc3e90b33b0b77","slug":"unlock-one-first-day-agra-lockdown-latest-updates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"70 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e-\u0906\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुकान की सफाई करता दुकानदार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed5cd658ebc3e90b33b0b77","slug":"unlock-one-first-day-agra-lockdown-latest-updates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"70 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e-\u0906\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरीपर्वत चौराहे की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed5cd658ebc3e90b33b0b77","slug":"unlock-one-first-day-agra-lockdown-latest-updates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"70 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e-\u0906\u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़कों पर लौटी रौनक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला