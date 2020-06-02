शहर चुनें
70 दिन बाद आहिस्ता-आहिस्ता चल पड़ी ताजनगरी, सड़कों और बाजारों में दिखा कुछ ऐसा हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 02 Jun 2020 09:41 AM IST
लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलते ही चल पड़ा शहर
लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलते ही चल पड़ा शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलते ही 70 दिन बाद सोमवार को आहिस्ता-आहिस्ता ही सही, लेकिन ताजनगरी चल पड़ी। कॉलोनियों में दुकानें खुलीं। खरीदारी के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे। सड़कों पर भी जिंदगी लौट आई, वाहनों की कतारें लगीं। एहतियात के साथ खोले गए दफ्तरों में जैसे ही अफसर पहुंचे, वैसे ही फरियादियों ने दस्तक दी। अब इंतजार है राजामंडी, शाहगंज, संजय प्लेस, बेलनगंज जैसे प्रमुख बाजारों के खुलने का। इनमें अभी साफ-सफाई और सैनिटाइजेशन चल रहा है।
दुकान की सफाई करता दुकानदार
दुकान की सफाई करता दुकानदार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान की सफाई करता दुकानदार
दुकान की सफाई करता दुकानदार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरीपर्वत चौराहे की तस्वीर
हरीपर्वत चौराहे की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर लौटी रौनक
सड़कों पर लौटी रौनक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
