Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Mayor Naveen Jain Demands Unlock TajMahal And Other Monuments

ट्रेन-एयरपोर्ट शुरू तो ताजमहल भी खोलिए, मेयर ने केंद्र सरकार से की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 01 Jun 2020 07:15 PM IST
ताजमहल (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
ताजमहल (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social media
कोरोना वायरस के खतरे को देखते हुए मार्च के पहले सप्ताह में ही स्मारकों को बंद करने की मांग करने वाले मेयर नवीन जैन ने अब ताजमहल समेत सभी स्मारकों को फिर से खोलने की मांग भारत सरकार से की है।
 
tajmahal lockdown unlock 1.0 akbar tomb

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

ताजमहल (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social media
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी - फोटो : मनीष शर्मा
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
आगरा किला पर बंदी का नोटिस चस्पा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेयर नवीन जैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
