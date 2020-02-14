शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: फूलों से बनाए हाथी-घोड़ा और ताजमहल, शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी में अद्भुत कलाकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 12:04 AM IST
शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी
शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में फूलों से बने हाथी-घोड़ा और ताजमहल के दृश्य सर्किट हाउस में देखने को मिलेंगे। यहां उद्यान विभाग की दो दिवसीय मंडलीय शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी आज से शुरू हो रही है। इसमें देसी-विदेशी दो हजार से अधिक प्रजाति के पुष्प-फल और सब्जियों की प्रदर्शनी लगेगी। इसमें विदेशी और नार्थ-ईस्ट के फल-फूल आकर्षण होंगे।
 
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी
शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अद्भुत कलाकारी लोगों को कर रही आकर्षित
अद्भुत कलाकारी लोगों को कर रही आकर्षित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलों से बना ऊंट
फूलों से बना ऊंट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलों का विशाल गुलदस्ता
फूलों का विशाल गुलदस्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलों की ताजमहल
फूलों की ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
