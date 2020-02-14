तस्वीरें: फूलों से बनाए हाथी-घोड़ा और ताजमहल, शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी में अद्भुत कलाकारी

{"_id":"5e46e0128ebc3ee5b73f79e5","slug":"two-day-herbal-exhibition-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940-\u0918\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932, \u0936\u093e\u0915-\u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अद्भुत कलाकारी लोगों को कर रही आकर्षित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलों से बना ऊंट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलों का विशाल गुलदस्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलों की ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला