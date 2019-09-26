शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   tv actor happu singh Yogesh Tripathi and rajjo Kamna Pathak laughter show in janakpuri

जनक मंच पर पहुंचे 'हप्पू सिहं'-'रज्जो', स्टेज से लगवाए रामचंद्र के जयकारें, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 11:56 AM IST
जनकमंच पर टीवी कलाकार दरोगा हप्पू सिंह व रज्जो
1 of 5
जनकमंच पर टीवी कलाकार दरोगा हप्पू सिंह व रज्जो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरे दादा...जरा जोर से बोलो सियापति रामचंद्र की जय...। टीवी कलाकार दरोगा हप्पू सिंह (योगेश त्रिपाठी) ने अपने इसी अंदाज में जनकपुरी महोत्सव में लोगों से जयकारे लगवाए। करीब दस बजे हप्पू सिंह और राजेश उर्फ रज्जो मंच पर पहुंचे। यह दोनों टीवी कलाकार हप्पू की उलटन पलटन धारावाहिक में पति-पत्नी का अभिनय कर रहे हैं। इनको देखकर दर्शक उत्साहित हो उठे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
tv actor happu singh kamna pathak tv actor yogesh tripathi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

रामबरात पर भगवान राम व उनके भाइयों के स्वरूप
Agra

रामजी ब्याहने चले सिया, देखिये उत्तर भारत की ऐतिहासिक रामबरात की मनोहारी तस्वीरें

26 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

तेजस एक्सप्रेसः प्लेटफॉर्म के इस रेस्टोरेंट के पास होगा टिकट काउंटर, लगेगी हेल्प डेस्क

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा
Delhi NCR

दामाद ने चार बार फोन कर बताया- 'आपकी बेटी को मार दिया है...'

26 सितंबर 2019

Success story of goat farming by Ajay Jaswal Una himachal Pradesh
Shimla

मैनेजर की नौकरी छोड़ पाली बकरियां, आज कमा रहे लाखों, पढ़िए दिलचस्प कहानी

26 सितंबर 2019

nh-58
Meerut

मेरठ-दिल्ली नेशनल हाईवे पर भी किया अतिक्रमण, खड़े किए होटल, मंडप और पेट्रोल पंप, बनाई अवैध पार्किंग

26 सितंबर 2019

अमर उजाला समृद्धि संवाद में मौजूद कारोबारी
Agra

अमर उजाला समृद्धि संवाद: वाहन खरीदने का सबसे अच्छा समय, ऐसे ऑफर फिर न मिलेंगे

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फॉक्सटेल मिल्लेट (काउणी)
Shimla

चावल का विकल्प बनेगा ये प्राचीन अनाज, कैंसर-दिल के रोगों से बचाएगा

26 सितंबर 2019

हैंड ग्रेनेड
Jammu

50 साल पहले कुछ ऐसा दिखता था हैंड ग्रेनेड, गेंद समझकर स्कूल ले गया यह बच्चा

26 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
हाथ में पिस्टल पकड़े युवक और युवती
Agra

मथुरा में हाईप्रोफाइल ड्रामा, युवक ने कार में आग लगाकर की फायरिंग, देखें तस्वीरें

26 सितंबर 2019

tajmahal
Agra

गुमनाम धरोहरें: विरासतों को संभाल नहीं रहा पर्यटन विभाग, ये स्मारक खो रहे 'पहचान'

26 सितंबर 2019

नीलम भाटिया
Agra

पिता के पिंडदान के बाद वृद्घाश्रम छोड़ा, अब बेटा फोन पर पूछ रहा 'मां कैसे करें श्राद्घ'

26 सितंबर 2019

फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग
Meerut

बॉयलर फटने से भीषण धमाका, जगन्नाथपुरी में मची चीख पुकार, देखें ये 7 तस्वीरें

26 सितंबर 2019

लालकुर्ती थाने में संदिग्ध से पूछताछ करते अधिकारी
Meerut

सैन्य क्षेत्र से पकड़ा संदिग्ध ई-रिक्शा चालक अल्ताफ जमानत पर रिहा, साइबर सेल के कब्जे में मोबाइल फोन

26 सितंबर 2019

विधायक नाहिद हसन की तलाश में दबिश
Meerut

पुलिस से तेज दौड़ रहे नाहिद हसन, खोज में लगी 11 टीमें, फिर भी गिरफ्तार नहीं हुए सपा विधायक

26 सितंबर 2019

जींद में दर्दनाक हादसा
Chandigarh

हादसे की 10 दर्दनाक कहानियां: उजड़े कई परिवार, बुझ गए इकलौते चिराग, गांवों में नहीं जले चूल्हे

26 सितंबर 2019

तीन तलाक पर संवाद कार्यक्रम
Lucknow

तीन तलाक पीड़ित महिलाओं ने सुनाई आप बीती, कहा- दूसरी औरत से हुए संबंध तो पति ने छोड़ दिया

25 सितंबर 2019

कानपुर-अहमदाबाद की शुरू हुई फ्लाइट
Kanpur

कानपुर-अहमदाबाद की शुरू हुई फ्लाइट, यात्रियों ने जताई खुशी, देखें तस्वीरें

25 सितंबर 2019

बांधनी विधा पर राष्ट्रीय कार्यशाला
Kanpur

टेक्सटाइल पर प्रिंटिंग के लिए पसंद की जा रही बाटिका-बांधनी विधा, छात्राओं को सिखाए वस्त्रकला के गुर

25 सितंबर 2019

तस्वीरों को देखते छात्र।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: अमर उजाला के कार्यक्रम में छात्रों ने पेंटिंग के जरिए दिया स्वदेशी अपनाने का संदेश

25 सितंबर 2019

भूकंप ने पीओके में मचाई तबाही
Jammu

पीओके का भूकंप के बाद कुछ ऐसा है हाल, अबतक 37 लोगों की मौत, देखिए त्रासदी की तस्वीरें

25 सितंबर 2019

जनता ने अफसरों के लिए बिछाया गुलाब के फूलों का रेड कारपेट
Kanpur

गांधीगिरी पर उतारू हुई जनता, अफसरों के लिए बिछाया गुलाब के फूलों का रेड कारपेट

25 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

फेस्टिवल सीजन में खूबसूरत वादियों का ऐसे उठाए लुफ्त, रेलवे ने किया इंतजाम, जानें क्या है खास

25 सितंबर 2019

जनकमंच पर टीवी कलाकार दरोगा हप्पू सिंह व रज्जो
जनकमंच पर टीवी कलाकार दरोगा हप्पू सिंह व रज्जो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रज्जो (कामना पाठक)
रज्जो (कामना पाठक) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टीवी कलाकार दरोगा हप्पू सिंह (योगेश त्रिपाठी) और रज्जो (कामना पाठक)
टीवी कलाकार दरोगा हप्पू सिंह (योगेश त्रिपाठी) और रज्जो (कामना पाठक) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हप्पू सिंह
हप्पू सिंह
हप्पू सिंह
हप्पू सिंह
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पुणे में भारी बारिश ने मचाई तबाही, एहतियातन स्कूल-कॉलेज किए गए बंद

भारी बारिश से पुणे में बाढ़ जैसे हालात हो गए हैं। स्थिति को देखते हुए स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद कर दिए गए हैं। फिलहाल राहत और बचाव के लिए एनडीआरएफ की टीमों को तैनात किया गया है।

26 सितंबर 2019

ट्रंप 1:29

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने फिर कश्मीर मध्यस्थता का प्रस्ताव रखा, भारत अपने रुख पर बरकरार

26 सितंबर 2019

मेहुल चोकसी 1:19

एंटीगुआ के पीएम बोले- धोखेबाज है मेहुल चौकसी, वापस अपने देश जाना होगा

26 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ 1:21

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी, 1971 की गलती मत दोहराना

26 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:16

इस बिजनेसवुमन को सहारा देने पहुंची किंग खान की पत्नी गौरी खान, सालगिरह पर किया सेलिब्रेशन

25 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited