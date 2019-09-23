शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Tourists Decreased At Other monuments Only Visits Taj Mahal

गुमनाम धरोहरें: ताजमहल के साथ ये स्मारक भी हैं बेमिसाल खूबसूरत, सैलानी देखकर हो जाएंगे 'कायल'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 02:50 PM IST
ताजमहल के साथ अन्य दर्शनीय स्थल
ताजमहल के साथ अन्य दर्शनीय स्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगामी 27 सितंबर को विश्व पर्यटन दिवस मनाया जाना है। इस दिन सरकारी और गैर सरकारी तमाम कार्यक्रम होंगे। पिछले कई सालों से अनवरत ये सिलसिला चला आ रहा है। पर्यटन प्रोत्साहन के वादे और दावे किए जाएंगे। मगर, पूर्व के दावे और वादों की हकीकत यह है कि आज भी अधिकांश पर्यटक सिर्फ ताजमहल देखकर ही अपने गंतव्य को लौट जाते हैं। जबकि यहां एक नहीं बल्कि तीन-तीन विश्वदाय (ताजमहल, आगरा किला और फतेहपुर सीकरी) स्मारकों के अलावा आकर्षित करने वाले अन्य स्मारकों की लंबी फेहरिस्त है। मगर, प्रचार-प्रसार के अभाव में पर्यटक यहां तक पहुंच ही नहीं पाते। इससे पर्यटन जगत को भी खासा नुकसान उठान पड़ रहा है। जिन स्मारकों को देखने के बहाने पर्यटक जहां पूरा दिन गुजार सकता है, वहां वह चंद घंटों में ही ताज देखकर लौट जाता है। इससे पर्यटकों का रात्रि में ठहराव भी नहीं हो पा रहा।
taj mahal fatehpur sikri agra fort
ताजमहल के साथ अन्य दर्शनीय स्थल
ताजमहल के साथ अन्य दर्शनीय स्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीनी का रोजा एत्मादउद्दौला
चीनी का रोजा एत्मादउद्दौला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
fatehpur sikri
fatehpur sikri
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़ (फाइल फोटो)
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
