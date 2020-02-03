शहर चुनें

गांव में लगे मकान-जमीन बिकाऊ के स्लोगन, ठाकुर समुदाय के लोग घर छोड़ने को मजबूर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 06:39 PM IST
घर की दीवारों पर लिखे मकान-जमीन बिकाऊ है’ के स्लोगन
घर की दीवारों पर लिखे मकान-जमीन बिकाऊ है’ के स्लोगन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाना नारखी के अंतर्गत गांव गोथुआ में स्कूल में दो छात्रों की लड़ाई के मामले ने तूल पकड़ लिया है। एक वर्ग के लोग गांव से जाने को मजबूर हैं। उन्होंने अपने मकानों पर ‘मकान बिकाऊ है’ ‘जमीन बिकाऊ है’ आदि स्लोगन लिख दिए हैं। दूसरे वर्ग का कहना है कि एक वर्ग के लोग उन्हें व उनके परिवार की महिलाओं के साथ घर में घुसकर मारते-पीटते हैं। दो वर्गों के बीच चल रहे विवाद से पुलिस प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया है।
thakur community house for sale leaf village
घर की दीवारों पर लिखे मकान-जमीन बिकाऊ है’ के स्लोगन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर की दीवारों पर लिखे स्लोगन
घर की दीवारों पर लिखे स्लोगन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन
ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन
ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर की दीवारों पर लिखे स्लोगन
घर की दीवारों पर लिखे स्लोगन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
