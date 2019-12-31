New Year 2020: नए साल में आगरा को मिलेंगी यह 10 बड़ी सौगात, सुधरेंगे ताजनगरी के हालात

{"_id":"5e0b889f8ebc3e88110a4dce","slug":"ten-development-projects-will-be-launch-in-new-year-2020-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2020: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गंगाजल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b889f8ebc3e88110a4dce","slug":"ten-development-projects-will-be-launch-in-new-year-2020-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2020: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुबेरपुर लैंडफिल साइट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b889f8ebc3e88110a4dce","slug":"ten-development-projects-will-be-launch-in-new-year-2020-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2020: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के बाहर कूड़े का ढेर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b889f8ebc3e88110a4dce","slug":"ten-development-projects-will-be-launch-in-new-year-2020-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2020: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b889f8ebc3e88110a4dce","slug":"ten-development-projects-will-be-launch-in-new-year-2020-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2020: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b889f8ebc3e88110a4dce","slug":"ten-development-projects-will-be-launch-in-new-year-2020-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2020: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय आगरा का गेट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b889f8ebc3e88110a4dce","slug":"ten-development-projects-will-be-launch-in-new-year-2020-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2020: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फ्लाईओवर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b889f8ebc3e88110a4dce","slug":"ten-development-projects-will-be-launch-in-new-year-2020-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2020: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b889f8ebc3e88110a4dce","slug":"ten-development-projects-will-be-launch-in-new-year-2020-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"New Year 2020: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजामंडी रेलवे स्टेशन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला