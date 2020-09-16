कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच 21 से खुलेंगे धार्मिक स्थल, मंदिरों के बाहर मिलेगा भक्तों को मास्क

{"_id":"5f61c5b98ebc3e61f65bee4c","slug":"temples-will-open-from-21-september-in-corona-virus-infection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a 21 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिव मंदिर आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने के लिए कैलाश मंदिर पर बनाए गए गोल घेरे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनकामेश्वर मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैलाश मंदिर आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैलाश महादेव मंदिर में स्थापित हैं दो शिवलिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला