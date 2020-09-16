शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Temples Will Open From 21 September In Corona Virus Infection

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच 21 से खुलेंगे धार्मिक स्थल, मंदिरों के बाहर मिलेगा भक्तों को मास्क

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 16 Sep 2020 01:33 PM IST
शिव मंदिर आगरा
1 of 5
शिव मंदिर आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छह महीने बाद शहर के बड़े-छोटे एक हजार से अधिक मंदिरों को 21 सितंबर से खोल दिया जाएगा। सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने के लिए बनाए घेरों में भक्त खड़े होंगे और मंदिरों के बाहर ही मास्क की दुकान होगी। इसके लिए मंदिरों के महंतों ने अपने-अपने स्तर से सेवकों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। मास्क लगाकर आने वाले भक्तों को ही मंदिर में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। साथ ही शहर के कई मंदिरों में दो-दो मीटर की दूरी से गोले बनाए गए हैं। जब लाइन में खड़े आगे वाले भक्त दर्शन करके आगे बढ़ेंगे, तभी पीछे खड़े भक्त को दूसरे गोले में प्रवेश मिल सकेगा। मंदिरों को पूरे दिन में तीन से चार बार सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS Clerk 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंकों में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
agra temple kailash temple mankameshwar mandir shiv temple

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

यूपी की इस घटना के बाद पूर्वांचल में छा गए थे योगी आदित्यनाथ, पहली बार दिखाया था तेवर

16 सितंबर 2020

Muslim women Doing yoga in Burka in haldwani Uttarakhand
Dehradun

बुर्के में योग: सेहत के लिए संजीदा मुस्लिम महिलाओं का जोश काबिल-ए-तारीफ, तस्वीरें...

16 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie Review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
Uttarakhand: Parshad climb on Water tank for fees issue, Honey Bee Attack on him in haldwani
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: धरने के दौरान ‘बीरू’ बना पार्षद, तभी अचानक मधुमक्खियों ने कर दिया हमला, तस्वीरें...

16 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः संस्कृति मंत्रालय ने जारी की पर्यटकों के लिए गाइड लाइन, जानिये किस प्रकार खरीद सकते हैं टिकट

16 सितंबर 2020

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं विशेष पूजन, मिलेगा पितृ दोष से छुटकारा
Shradh Puja

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं विशेष पूजन, मिलेगा पितृ दोष से छुटकारा
अस्सी घाट पर सफाई और सफाई कर्मियों को सम्मानित करते मंत्री रविंद्र जायसवाल।
Uttar Pradesh

पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन पर सेवा सप्ताह: रविंद्र जायसवाल ने सफाईकर्मियों को दिया सम्मान, अस्सी घाट पर सफाई अभियान

16 सितंबर 2020

शिवाजी के नाम से होगी आगरा का म्यूजियम
Agra

मुगल म्यूजियम का नाम बदलने पर अखाड़ा परिषद का समर्थन, इतिहासकार बोले- शिवाजी देश का गौरव

16 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी हत्याकांड
Kanpur

इंद्रकांत हत्याकांड: आईपीएस मणिलाल पाटीदार के खिलाफ विजिलेंस जांच शुरू, जांच के दायरे में कई पुलिस अफसर

16 सितंबर 2020

बागपत में बवाल
Meerut

बागपत बवाल: पुलिस की जरा सी चूक और मोहल्ला बन गया जंग का मैदान, देखें तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie Review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
baghpat violence
Meerut

बागपत बवाल: छतों से किया पथराव, पहले से ही थी तैयार, तस्वीरों से हुआ खुलासा

16 सितंबर 2020

Dehradun: Overspeed dumper Hit divider, Cleaner Badly injured and Both foot cut, Photos
Dehradun

देहरादून में देर रात दर्दनाक हादसा, तेज रफ्तार डंपर डिवाइडर पर चढ़ा, क्लीनर के पैर कटे, तस्वीरें...

16 सितंबर 2020

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं विशेष पूजन, मिलेगा पितृ दोष से छुटकारा
Shradh Puja

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं विशेष पूजन, मिलेगा पितृ दोष से छुटकारा
सीमा से लौटे 35 प्याज लदे ट्रक।
Gorakhpur

अब नेपालियों को रुलाएगा 'प्याज', भारत ने इस वजह से निर्यात पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

16 सितंबर 2020

कांग्रेसियों ने सड़क पर बिछाया जाल
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: दो घंटे में पूरा शहर हुआ जलमग्न, जाल लेकर सड़क पर उतरे कांग्रेसी, जताया अनोखा विरोध

16 सितंबर 2020

आग बुझाते कर्मचारी।
Uttar Pradesh

तस्वीरें: डीरेका में आग लगने से करोड़ों का नुकसान, आरपीएफ के दो जवान घायल

16 सितंबर 2020

baghpat violence
Meerut

बागपत में बवाल: पथराव और फायरिंग, पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज, तस्वीरें में देखें संघर्ष का खौफनाक मंजर

16 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

शादी के 17 दिन बाद दुल्हन बनी मां, पिता-भाई को फंसाने को नववाहिता ने रची खौफनाक साजिश, डीएनए टेस्ट...

16 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल आगरा
Agra

ताजनगरी में नाम बदलने की कहानी, मुगलिया दौर से भी है पुरानी, जानें किसने दिया आगरा नाम

16 सितंबर 2020

आगरा किले के सामने लगी शिवाजी की प्रतिमा
Agra

छत्रपति शिवाजी ने आगरा में ही लिया था स्वतंत्र राज्य का संकल्प, गौरवशाली है इतिहास

16 सितंबर 2020

बागपत में बवाल
Meerut

तस्वीरें: बवाल में बदला मामूली विवाद, आधे घंटे तक जमकर हुई अराजकता, पुलिस की लापरवाही से बिगड़े हालात

16 सितंबर 2020

पथराव करने वालों को दौड़ाती पुलिस फोर्स
Meerut

उपद्रवियों को काबू करने में छूटे पुलिस के पसीने, लाठियां फटकारने पर भी नहीं हटे, 48 के खिलाफ मुकदमा, 12 गिरफ्तार

16 सितंबर 2020

सीटीयू बस
Chandigarh

अच्छी खबर: चंडीगढ़ से आज से 16 जिलों को चलेंगी बसें, क्लिक कर पढ़ें- पूरी डिटेल्स

16 सितंबर 2020

पाकिस्तान से लौटे भारतीय।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: पाक से लौटे 400 भारतीय, सात माह बाद बाप-बेटी की मुलाकात, रोके नहीं रुके आंसू

16 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई अपनी पत्नी के साथ
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट बनेगा सरकारी गवाह, जय व उसके गैंग की 129 संपत्तियों का ब्योरा ईडी को सौंपा

16 सितंबर 2020

शिव मंदिर आगरा
शिव मंदिर आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने के लिए कैलाश मंदिर पर बनाए गए गोल घेरे
सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने के लिए कैलाश मंदिर पर बनाए गए गोल घेरे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनकामेश्वर मंदिर
मनकामेश्वर मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैलाश मंदिर आगरा
कैलाश मंदिर आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैलाश महादेव मंदिर में स्थापित हैं दो शिवलिंग
कैलाश महादेव मंदिर में स्थापित हैं दो शिवलिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited