केरल विमान हादसाः को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार को नम आंखों से दी अंतिम विदाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 11:29 AM IST
को-पायलट अखिलेश की अंतिम यात्रा
को-पायलट अखिलेश की अंतिम यात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केरल विमान हादसे में यात्रियों की जान बचाने के लिए अपनी कुर्बानी देने वाले को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार का अंतिम संस्कार रविवार सुबह मथुरा में किया गया। उनका पार्थिव शरीर दिल्ली से एक एंबुलेंस से मथुरा पहुंचा। अखिलेश कुमार का अंतिम संस्कार थाना गोविंद नगर क्षेत्र, मसानी स्थित मोक्षधाम में हुआ।

को-पायलट अखिलेश की अंतिम यात्रा
को-पायलट अखिलेश की अंतिम यात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
को-पायलट के अंतिम संस्कार में जाते लोग
को-पायलट के अंतिम संस्कार में जाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
