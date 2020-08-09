केरल विमान हादसाः को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार को नम आंखों से दी अंतिम विदाई

{"_id":"5f2f7c1a8ebc3e4adb19935c","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-funeral-of-co-pilot-akhilesh-kumar-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e\u0903 \u0915\u094b-\u092a\u093e\u092f\u0932\u091f \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
को-पायलट अखिलेश की अंतिम यात्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
को-पायलट के अंतिम संस्कार में जाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
को-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भारद्वाज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला