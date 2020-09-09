शहर चुनें
ऐतिहासिक स्मारक खुलने से पहले सजने लगे 'नन्हे ताजमहल', उत्साहित हैं हस्तशिल्पी, कोरोबार बढ़ने की उम्मीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 12:10 PM IST
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगामी 21 सितंबर से ताजमहल खोले जाने के निर्णय के बाद मार्बल हैंडीक्राफ्ट एंपोरियम में नन्हे ताजमहल सजने लगे हैं। उन्हें बनाने और सजाने की तैयारियां चल रही हैं। पर्यटकों द्वारा दो से लेकर छह इंच के ताजमहल सबसे ज्यादा खरीदे जाते हैं। 


संबंधित खबर- इस तारीख से करिए ताज का दीदार, आगरा किले के भी खुलेंगे द्वार, डीएम ने जारी किया आदेश
 
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल खुलने की खबर के बाद एंपोरियम में सफाई करते संचालक
ताजमहल खुलने की खबर के बाद एंपोरियम में सफाई करते संचालक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल (फाइल फोटो)
ताजमहल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल खुलने की तैयारी करता हस्तशिल्पी
ताजमहल खुलने की तैयारी करता हस्तशिल्पी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एंपोरियम की सफाई करते कारीगर
एंपोरियम की सफाई करते कारीगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
