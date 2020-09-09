ऐतिहासिक स्मारक खुलने से पहले सजने लगे 'नन्हे ताजमहल', उत्साहित हैं हस्तशिल्पी, कोरोबार बढ़ने की उम्मीद

{"_id":"5f586c378ebc3e36860d7ad3","slug":"taj-mahal-will-open-at-september-21-emporium-operators-happy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 '\u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932', \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल खुलने की खबर के बाद एंपोरियम में सफाई करते संचालक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल खुलने की तैयारी करता हस्तशिल्पी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एंपोरियम की सफाई करते कारीगर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला