कोहरे की चादर से ढका ताजमहल, सीआईएसएफ आईजी ने परखी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

{"_id":"5fe4dad98ebc3ec1042438f2","slug":"taj-mahal-covered-wth-fog-cisf-ig-check-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0922\u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932, \u0938\u0940\u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938\u090f\u092b \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोहरे की चादर से ढका ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताज के गुबंद में लगे पत्थर चमकते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला