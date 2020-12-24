शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Taj Mahal Covered Wth Fog CISF IG Check Security

कोहरे की चादर से ढका ताजमहल, सीआईएसएफ आईजी ने परखी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 12:08 AM IST
कोहरे की चादर से ढका ताजमहल
1 of 6
कोहरे की चादर से ढका ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुवार की सुबह भी ताजनगरी कोहरे के आगोश में रही, रात से शुरू हुआ कोहरा सुबह घना हो गया। दृश्यता बेहद कम 100 मीटर तक ही रही। सुबह जब सैलानी ताजमहल पहुंचे तो रॉयल गेट से ताजमहल कोहरे के कारण नजर ही नहीं आया। कई सैलानी ऐसे रहे जो एएसआई कर्मचारियों से रॉयल गेट पर ताजमहल का रास्ता पूछते नजर आए। सेंट्रल टैंक पर पहुंचने पर ताज महल कोहरे की चादर से हल्का सा झांकता हुआ नजर आया। जैसे जैसे धूप खिलती गई, वैसे वैसे कोहरा हल्का हुआ और ताजमहल का अक्श नजर आने लगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh taj mahal visibility fog at taj mahal taj mahal agra fog smog

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आगरा किला
Agra

फ्लड लाइट से रोशन होंगे शहर के मंदिर, आगरा किला-सिकंदरा पर लेजर लाइट साउंड शो की कवायद

25 दिसंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

Year Ender 2020: भारत-पाक युद्ध में भी महज 15 दिन बंद हुआ था ताजमहल, कोरोना काल में हुई 188 दिन तालाबंदी

23 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
Zee 5 poision

POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
गाजीपुर हादसा: राख में तब्दील झोपड़ी
Ghazipur

यूपी के गाजीपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा: बाहर बचाओ-बचाओ चिल्ला रहा था पिता, अंदर जल रहे थे मासूम बच्चे

25 दिसंबर 2020

डॉक्टर से परामर्श लेते जॉन अब्राहम
Varanasi

यूपी: सत्यमेव जयते-2 की शूटिंग के दौरान घायल हुए जॉन अब्राहम, अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज

25 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कोहरे की चादर से ढका ताजमहल
कोहरे की चादर से ढका ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताज के गुबंद में लगे पत्थर चमकते हुए
ताज के गुबंद में लगे पत्थर चमकते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X