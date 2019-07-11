तस्वीरें: जिम्मेदारों की लापरवाही से बारिश बनी आफत, स्कूल में जलभराव, पढ़ाई ठप

{"_id":"5d26bf108ebc3e6cdf2c8442","slug":"students-unable-to-attending-school-due-to-waterlogged-in-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u092d\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0920\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सरकारी स्कूल में जलभराव
- फोटो : ANI
स्कूल परिसर में जलभराव
- फोटो : ANI
सरकारी स्कूल में जलभराव
- फोटो : ANI
गांव में जलभराव
- फोटो : ANI
कीचड़ से निकलने को मजबूर लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला