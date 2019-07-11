शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   students unable to attending school due to waterlogged in rain

तस्वीरें: जिम्मेदारों की लापरवाही से बारिश बनी आफत, स्कूल में जलभराव, पढ़ाई ठप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 10:28 AM IST
सरकारी स्कूल में जलभराव
1 of 5
सरकारी स्कूल में जलभराव - फोटो : ANI
आगरा में एक तरफ झमाझम बारिश हो रही है, तो दूसरी ओर सरकारी महकमों की लापरवाही और गलतियों से यह बारिश आमजन के लिए आफत बनती जा रही है। सड़क तालाब में तब्दील हो गई हैं। सरकारी स्कूलों में भी जलभराव हो गया है। बिचपुरी ब्लॉक के गांव अजीजपुर स्थित प्राथमिक स्कूल में तो बुरा हाल है। स्कूल में जलभराव होने के कारण बच्चों की पढ़ाई ठप है। इससे ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
azizpur village school premises waterlogged rain waterlogged on roads school children
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

डॉ. रीना सिंह (फाइल फोटो) और पति डॉ. आलोक का अस्पताल
Varanasi

डॉ. रीना के सुसाइड नोट पर पुलिस को शक, पिता ने आईजी को बताया कैसे हुई बेटी की हत्या

11 जुलाई 2019

बुलंदशहर डीएम के घर पर सीबीआई का छापा
Delhi NCR

अपने आवास में जिलाधिकारी आठ घंटे रहे ‘नजरबंद’, छापे के बाद बोले-'नहीं मिली कोई अघोषित संपत्ति'

11 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
बुलंदशहर डीएम के घर पर सीबीआई का छापा
Delhi NCR

डीएम आवास पर छापा: सोशल मीडिया पर तरह-तरह की चर्चाएं, दौड़ती रहीं अधिकारियों की गाड़ियां

11 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा 'वाटरप्रूफ मेकअप', तो जानिए कैसे करें और क्या होंगे फायदे

11 जुलाई 2019

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
Astrology

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
अवनीत कौर
Chandigarh

बहादुर बेटीः आखिरी सांसें ले रही दादी से वादा किया और रच दिया अनोखा इतिहास, जज्बे को सलाम

11 जुलाई 2019

चार दिन बाद मौत के मुंह से निकली युवती
Kanpur

जबरन संबंध बना प्रेमिका का गला काट कुएं में फेंकने वाले दरिंदे हर रात आते थे, युवती ने सुनाई आपबीती

11 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

परिवार के साथ कोमल
Delhi NCR

बंगलूरू से बरामद मैनेजर कोमल ने बताया पति का असली सच, पिता बोले-नहीं भेजेंगे ससुराल

10 जुलाई 2019

हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 'देवदूत' बनकर आए निहाल, नाले में आधी डूबी बस से बचाईं जिन्दगियां

10 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
विज्ञापन
भाजपा विधायक कुंवर प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन
Dehradun

बीजेपी विधायक ने ऐसे किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', अब पार्टी दिखाएगी बाहर का रास्ता, तस्वीरों में देखिए...

11 जुलाई 2019

बस हादसे की तस्वीरें
Agra

आगरा: ड्राइवर की झपकी से मौत के आगोश में समाए 29 लोग, नाले में बिखरे शव

9 जुलाई 2019

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
Astrology

नौकरी की चिंता रहती है हर पल, ज्योतिषाचार्य का परामर्श देगा अब सारी समस्याओं का हल
अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका
Kanpur

सुहागरात के दिन पत्नी से पहले प्रेमिका को दिया ऑफर, बोला मेरे दोस्त से बनाओ संबंध, इंकार पर काटा गला

8 जुलाई 2019

उत्तराखंड में हादसा
Dehradun

कोटद्वार हादसा: नशे में थे चालक-परिचालक, गिरते ही बस के उड़े परखच्चे, तस्वीरों में देखें मंजर

10 जुलाई 2019

झरना नाले में गिरी बस
Agra

एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 120 किमी की 'रफ्तार' से आई मौत, 40 फीट नीचे नाले में समाईं 29 जिंदगियां

9 जुलाई 2019

हादसे ने छीनीं खुशियां
Lucknow

पल भर में उजड़ गईं सारी खुशियां, चार दिन पहले दी थी नए घर की पार्टी, दिसंबर में थी शादी

9 जुलाई 2019

संदिग्ध हालात में सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
Kanpur

बहू की मौत और सास की साजिश, सीसीटीवी फुटेज तो कुछ ऐसा ही कह रही है

10 जुलाई 2019

स्वामी सत्यमित्रानंद गिरी के श्रद्धांजलि समारोह में संत
Dehradun

मोहन भागवत ने दिए जल्द राम मंदिर निर्माण के संकेत, बाबा रामदेव बोले-'मध्यस्थ के भरोसे नहीं हो सकता काम'

11 जुलाई 2019

डॉ. रीना सिंह (फाइल फोटो) और घर की तलाशी लेती पुलिस
Varanasi

डॉ. रीना के बंद कमरे का ताला तोड़ कर ली गई तलाशी, लखनऊ की टीम बताएगी कैसे हुई मौत

10 जुलाई 2019

Police raid in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for search of komal
Delhi NCR

मैनेजर कोमल नहर में नहीं कूदी, पुलिस का दावा जिंदा है वो, मोबाइल लोकेशन से मिले अहम सुराग

9 जुलाई 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती कुएं से चार दिन बाद जिंदा निकली युवती
Kanpur

सुहागरात पर पत्नी घर पर कर रही थी इंतजार, पति ने प्रेमिका से बनाए संबंध फिर किया ये घिनौना काम

10 जुलाई 2019

उत्तराखंड में हादसा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: हादसों का 'मंगलवार', कहीं खाई में गिरी बस तो कहीं नदी में समाई कार, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें... 

10 जुलाई 2019

Pics of Rahul Gandhi amethi first visit after loss visit.
Lucknow

हार के बाद पहली बार अमेठी में राहुल गांधी, इस तरह कर रहे फिर से जड़े जमाने की कोशिश, तस्वीरें

11 जुलाई 2019

अरीवा (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे हादसा: पिता की मौत के बाद बेटी निभा रही थी 'फर्ज', अरीवा की मौत से टूटा परिवार

10 जुलाई 2019

सरकारी स्कूल में जलभराव
सरकारी स्कूल में जलभराव - फोटो : ANI
स्कूल परिसर में जलभराव
स्कूल परिसर में जलभराव - फोटो : ANI
सरकारी स्कूल में जलभराव
सरकारी स्कूल में जलभराव - फोटो : ANI
गांव में जलभराव
गांव में जलभराव - फोटो : ANI
कीचड़ से निकलने को मजबूर लोग
कीचड़ से निकलने को मजबूर लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

भारत-न्यूजीलैंड सेमीफाइनल: विवादों में धोनी का रनआउट, सोशल मीडिया पर उस वक्त का स्क्रीनशॉट वायरल

विश्व कप के पहले सेमीफाइनल में न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को 18 रन से मात दी। हालांकि इस मैच में रविंद्र जडेजा और एमएस धोनी की शतकीय साझेदारी दिखी लेकिन जडेजा के 77 के स्कोर पर आउट होने के कुछ मिनटों बाद धोनी भी रनआउट होकर पवेलियन लौट गए।

11 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 3:02

कर-नाटक: एक नजर में कर्नाटक का सियासी संग्राम

10 जुलाई 2019

यूपी जेल 3:31

यूपी की जेल के अंदर से वायरल वीडियो, खुलेआम हेरोइन-गांजे का इस्तेमाल

10 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया 3:00

India vs Newzealand: सेमीफाइनल में भारत की हार, टूट गया भारत के वर्ल्ड कप का सपना

10 जुलाई 2019

मनाली 3:16

दिन-ब- दिन मनाली होती जा रही है बदसूरत, नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं खूबसूरती निहारनेवाले

10 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited