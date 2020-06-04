किसान का बेटा उड़ाएगा फाइटर विमान, मिग-29 उड़ाकर करेगा मातृभूमि की रक्षा

{"_id":"5ed930ea8ebc3e906d3cf1f2","slug":"son-of-farmer-become-a-fighter-pilot-in-indian-air-force","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0917-29 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u0943\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइटर पायलट हेमंत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवारीजनों के साथ हेमंत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइटर जेट के साथ हेमंत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवारीजनों के साथ हेमंत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला